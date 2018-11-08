Ace Computers to Showcase High Performance Servers for AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning at SC18

Ace CEO John Samborski Ace Computers Custom Technology

Ace Computers will be showcasing its powerful HPC servers integrated with leading-edge software at SC18 Nov. 11-16 in Dallas.

This year, we are especially excited to talk about what we have to offer in the way of AI, ML and DL” — Ace Computers CEO John Samborski

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Computers will be showcasing its powerful HPC servers integrated with leading-edge software at Supercomputing 2018 (SC18) Nov. 11-16 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas.

Ace Computers CEO John Samborski said, “Our expert HPC team—engineers and account executives-- will be on hand for demos and brainstorming with visitors. This year, we are especially excited to talk about what we have to offer in the way of AI, ML and DL.”

From Booth #2606 Ace Computers will be featuring:

• A 1U Server featuring 2 GPUs

• A 2U Twin Server

• A GPU ML DLI Workstation

• A 2U AMD Server

• An LQ Node

• A Mini Cooler

• A 1U HPC Server

• A Bright Cluster Manager (HPC) Server

• A BeeGFS (GPFS) Server

• The New NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti



Now in its 30th year, the annual Supercomputing event is considered the premier venue for the world’s top HPC cluster and high-end workstation builders, resellers, and associated product vendors and service providers.

Each year, Supercomputing provides the leading technical program in the supercomputing community (as measured by impact) through a review process that meets the highest academic and professional standards. The broadest and largest of any HPC conference, components range from invited talks, panels and research papers to tutorials, workshops, posters, collaborative sessions and a graduate showcase.

Ace Computers’ areas of high performance computing expertise include:

• Aerospace and defense

• Astronomy and astrophysics

• Computational biology, chemistry, fluid dynamics, physics

• AI, machine learning, and deep learning

• Geosystem modeling

• Energy exploration

• Inference engines

Ace Computers is a finalist for a 2018 HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award. Winners will be announced at the close of SC18.

“We look forward to this event every year,” Samborski said. “It is an astounding display of everything the technology industry has to offer. As always, we will be reconnecting with clients, meeting new prospects and developing collaborative relationships with partners.”

Founded in 1983, Ace Computers is one of the most established and respected custom technology builders in the world. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector with a stellar record of outstanding customer service, engineering expertise and on-time delivery. Ace Computers is a multi-year CES Award winner and HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Contracts include GSA, NETCENTS 2 and SEWP V. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include New York, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and Washington. To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acecomputers.com/TopProducts.asp

