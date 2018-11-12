Shaun Beresford, IT Governance’s GDPR specialist, to speak at the Data Protection World Forum

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the single-source provider of cyber risk and privacy management solutions, will be represented at the Data Protection World Forum by consultant Shaun Beresford, who will be speaking on how data privacy in the workplace affects an entire organisation.

Taking place on 20 and 21 November at ExCeL in London, the Data Protection World Forum aims to educate professionals responsible for data protection within their organisation by focusing on issues such as governance, risk and compliance. Topics being covered will include the EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and compliance as a decisive competitive advantage, digital disruption and AI, the IoT (Internet of Things) and blockchain technology, and disaster recovery and data breaches under the Data Protection Act 2018.

Shaun will be speaking in the GDPR Refresh Theatre on 21 November from 12:15 – 12:45 pm. He will share the latest industry insights into data privacy in the workplace, and the best-practice approach to implementing a security staff awareness and training programme to help organisations address the ‘people’ element of information security.

Shaun said: “No business is immune to cyber threats. With cyber criminals adopting new, sophisticated and targeted attack tactics every day, organisations should increase their focus on training their employees and raising awareness of cyber threats.

“Most organisations treat technology as a major element of their cyber security strategy, but the people and processes components play a much more significant role in ensuring a business is protected. Recent data breaches such as the one suffered by Morrisons, where a disgruntled employee leaked thousands of data records containing sensitive information, should be sufficient encouragement for any organisation to implement a security training and awareness programme.”

