Free webinar to help Scottish organisations with their cyber resilience strategy

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2017, the Scottish government launched the Public Sector Action Plan on Cyber Resilience, which requires Scotland-based public bodies to implement a baseline level of cyber security. A key requirement is Cyber Essentials certification. To help public-sector organisations implement the necessary controls and certify to Cyber Essentials, IT Governance will deliver a free webinar on 21 November 2018.

The webinar focuses on the role that Cyber Essentials plays within the Cyber Resilience Strategy for Scotland and the steps organisations should take to achieve certification to the scheme.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “With Cyber Essentials certification now mandatory for public-sector organisations in Scotland, and with other sectors likely to follow suit, now is the time for organisations to ensure that they understand what is required and the additional business benefits that Cyber Essentials certification has to offer.”

The Cyber Essentials plays a key role in the Cyber Resilience Strategy for Scotland webinar will cover:

An introduction to the Cyber Essentials Scheme;

The five key control areas (and how these can protect organisations against 80% of cyber attacks);

An overview of the Scottish Cyber Resilience Strategy and how it affects businesses in Scotland;

What the certification process involves; and

The key benefits of the scheme.

The webinar is ideal for professionals involved in cyber security and compliance, and those responsible for implementing Cyber Essentials in their organisation. Register here.

As a leading provider of cyber resilience and privacy management solutions, and now with an office in Scotland, IT Governance supports organisations of all sizes in initiating and maintaining their compliance projects through certified GDPR training courses, books, documentation toolkits, staff awareness, compliance tools and consultancy.



To find out how IT Governance can help you with your cyber security and data protection requirements, including your Cyber Essentials certification project, visit the website, email scotland@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)131 564 1214 to speak with one of our experts.

