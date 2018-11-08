Final Reminder: 1 Week Until SMi’s Lyophilization USA
Lyophilization USA, taking place on November 15th and 16th in Iselin, New Jersey.NEW JERSEY , ISELIN, USA, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you looking to find out about novel techniques and advances within Lyophilization? Regulatory and freeze-drying challenges? Beyond vial Lyophilization: alternatives to conventional methods than you need to attend and gain an overview of the latest innovations in freeze drying technology.
These will be just some of the questions answered through powerful presentations delivered by our expert panel of speakers such as: Pfizer, Amgen, Merck, Takeda, Sanofi, Optima Machinery Corporation plus many more.
Download the brochure for a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up.
Where innovation starts, pioneers meet, and collaborations begin!
UPDATE ON CONFIRMED ATTENDEES:
Take advantage of meeting your peers under one roof with over 5 hours of networking. Visit the download centre to take a look at the latest list of attendees and access exclusive interviews with key speakers.
A snap shot of those confirmed include:
Allergan | Artificial Cell Technologies Inc | Merck | Hygieia Biological Laboratories | Biogen | BMS |Oregon Freeze Dry Inc. | Illumina Singapore Pte Ltd | Gilead Science Inc, |Janssen | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company | Alkermes Inc | Regeneron | Protherics UK Ltd | Vertex and many more!
"I am always interested in learning new techniques and updates in the industry, and am confident I’ll have a lot of take-aways from this 2nd annual meeting! This is the only way to stay ahead in the market!" - Pfizer (Lyophilization USA 2017)
For those looking to attend, check out the booking options online here:
www.lyophilization-usa.com/pr
Sponsored by: | ELLAB | OPTIMA |
---ENDS---
Contact Information:
For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
+1 2078276088
email us here