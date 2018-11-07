Foundation for a Drug-Free World Hosts “Drugs are Scary” Seminar/Costume Party Pre-Halloween
"The real-life stories that drug abusers and their families face are far worse than any imaginary monsters,” said Joanna Young. “That is why we are holding this event on the day before Halloween. Yet, scare tactics do not work to truly prevent drug abuse. Only accurate information can really protect our kids, and everyone, from the frightening results of addiction. That's why we at the Foundation for a Drug-Free World distribute The Truth About Drugs materials to as many people as possible." According to their reports, the Florida chapter of the FDFW has distributed over 1,200,000 copies of the Truth About Drugs booklets in the past year alone.
Jason Good, the Public Secretary for the Narconon Suncoast Drug Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater and a previous addict himself, told the audience, “I have experienced the horror of losing friends to drugs but I am so grateful that through Narconon, I have also experienced my own recovery and that of hundreds of others’.” Jason co-hosts The Addiction Podcast—Point of No Return which has been downloaded by over 5,000 people around the country.
Attendees to the "Drugs are Scary" event were also shown some of the public service announcements from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. Each PSA dispels drug myths and prompts viewers to find out the Truth About Drugs. Some PSAs address specific drugs, like Cocaine, Marijuana, Crystal Meth and Ritalin. Others point out the falsehood of believing that doing drugs just one time won’t lead to addiction and stress the importance of parental involvement in preventing drug abuse.
Drug overdoses is the leading cause of accidental death in the US. In 2015, 20.5 million Americans abused drugs, both illegal and prescription drugs, leading to 52,404 lethal drug overdoses. Opioid addiction is now driving this epidemic, with over 20,000 overdose deaths.
About Foundation for a Drug-Free World:
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs, so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. “Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, “Research demonstrates that the single most destructive element in present in our current culture is drugs.”
About Red Ribbon Week:
The first Red Ribbon Celebration was organized in 1986 by a grassroots organization of parents concerned about the destruction caused by alcohol and drug abuse. The red ribbon was adopted in honor of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, kidnapped and killed while investigating drug traffickers. The campaign has reached millions of children and has been recognized by the U.S. Congress.
