There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,433 in the last 365 days.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World Hosts “Drugs are Scary” Seminar/Costume Party Pre-Halloween

Jason Good, Public Secretary for Narconon Suncoast addresses guests at "Drugs are Scary" event at Church of Scientology Tampa

Only accurate information can really protect our kids, and everyone, from the frightening results of addiction”
— Joanna Young, representative of Foundation for a Drug-Free World
TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 30th, in recognition of Red Ribbon Week (October 23-31), the Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) held a family-friendly educational event and costume party, "Drugs are Scary". The event was hosted at the Church of Scientology of Tampa in Ybor Square. Speakers included: MC Joanna Young from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World; Emergency Management Technician Shannon Barnes and the Public Secretary for Narconon Suncoast Drug Rehabilitation Center. Calling attention to the tragedies that have been brought about through drug addiction and the illegal drug trade, the event also explored effective measures to achieve a drug-free world, in line with the foundation's mission to eradicate drug abuse through education.

"The real-life stories that drug abusers and their families face are far worse than any imaginary monsters,” said Joanna Young. “That is why we are holding this event on the day before Halloween. Yet, scare tactics do not work to truly prevent drug abuse. Only accurate information can really protect our kids, and everyone, from the frightening results of addiction. That's why we at the Foundation for a Drug-Free World distribute The Truth About Drugs materials to as many people as possible." According to their reports, the Florida chapter of the FDFW has distributed over 1,200,000 copies of the Truth About Drugs booklets in the past year alone.

Jason Good, the Public Secretary for the Narconon Suncoast Drug Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater and a previous addict himself, told the audience, “I have experienced the horror of losing friends to drugs but I am so grateful that through Narconon, I have also experienced my own recovery and that of hundreds of others’.” Jason co-hosts The Addiction Podcast—Point of No Return which has been downloaded by over 5,000 people around the country.

Attendees to the "Drugs are Scary" event were also shown some of the public service announcements from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. Each PSA dispels drug myths and prompts viewers to find out the Truth About Drugs. Some PSAs address specific drugs, like Cocaine, Marijuana, Crystal Meth and Ritalin. Others point out the falsehood of believing that doing drugs just one time won’t lead to addiction and stress the importance of parental involvement in preventing drug abuse.

Drug overdoses is the leading cause of accidental death in the US. In 2015, 20.5 million Americans abused drugs, both illegal and prescription drugs, leading to 52,404 lethal drug overdoses. Opioid addiction is now driving this epidemic, with over 20,000 overdose deaths.

About Foundation for a Drug-Free World:
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs, so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. “Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, “Research demonstrates that the single most destructive element in present in our current culture is drugs.”

About Red Ribbon Week:
The first Red Ribbon Celebration was organized in 1986 by a grassroots organization of parents concerned about the destruction caused by alcohol and drug abuse. The red ribbon was adopted in honor of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, kidnapped and killed while investigating drug traffickers. The campaign has reached millions of children and has been recognized by the U.S. Congress.

Pat Harney
Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization
727-467-6860
email us here

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion, World & Regional