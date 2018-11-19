Indy’s Malcolm “KO” Jones and Australia's Les “Lock N Load” Sherrington Clash in Super Middleweight Showdown on Dec. 1

The Main Event: Super Middleweight Indy Boxer Malcolm "KO" Jones battles Australian Les “Lock N Load” Sherrington in "Cold Knockout" Boxing Event at Tyndall Armory in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, December 1. The showdown will be live streamed through Fite.TV.

Chin Chek Promotions "Cold Knockout" Boxing Event Takes Place at Tyndall Armory in Indianapolis, Indiana - Live on Fite.TV at 6 p.m. EST

"Chin Chek is the only game in town with top notch pro boxing matches in Indianapolis, Indiana. Our fighters will keep rising to the top.” — Dominic Brogan, founder of Chin Chek Promotions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chin Chek Promotions presents "Cold Knockout" for an evening of action packed fights when Indy Boxer Malcolm "KO" Jones battles Australian Les “Lock N Load” Sherrington in the main event on Dec. 1, 2018 at the Tyndall Armory, 711 North Pennsylvania Street in Indianapolis. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The hometown contender, Jones, 26, steps into the ring with a record of 11-1 winning 6 of his last 7 fights. He ranks No. 24 in the USA.

The 10-round bout with Jones is Sherrington's 50th fight with a record of 37-11, 21 KOs. The 36-year-old Aussie currently ranks No. 11 in Australia.

"Malcolm Jones has a big future in this game," said Dominic Brogan, founder of Chin Chek Promotions and Jones' trainer. "He knows how to bring a fighter to his knees." Jones has won the Indiana State Golden Gloves 6 times.

In the co-main event, Cruiserweights Indy's Brandon Johnson challenges Adam "The Atom Bomb" Collins, a tough brawler from Irondale, Ohio.

"Chin Chek came to mind when I saw the need to provide a solid platform for boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders in North America and worldwide," said Brogan who has a stable of rising stars. "Chin Chek is the only game in town with top notch pro boxing matches in Indianapolis, Indiana. Our fighters will keep rising to the top."

Two-Day Event Slate:

Friday, Nov. 30

Noon

OFFICIAL WEIGH IN: OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (Free)

Location: Tyndall Armory

Noon – Media arrival and doors open to the public

1 p.m. – Weigh-in begins

2 p.m. - Press Conference

Toy Drive Collection onsite

Saturday, Dec. 1

6:00 p.m. DOORS OPEN

7:00 p.m. FIRST FIGHT

Location: Tyndall Armory

Toy Drive Collection on site

The undercard is stacked with solid match-ups including Featherweight Ryan Raglin vs. David Quay and Heavyweight Willie Jake, Jr. goes toe-to-toe with Larry Knight.

COLD KNOCKOUT FIGHT CARD

December 1, 2018

Tyndall Armory at Indianapolis, Indiana

Updated as of 11/19/2018

(Card subject to change)

MAIN EVENT

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

Malcolm “KO” Jones vs. Les “LOCK N LOAD” Sherrington

10 Rounds

CO-MAIN EVENT

CRUISERWEIGHT

Brandon Johnson vs. Adam "The Atom Bomb" Collins

8 Rounds

UNDERCARDS

HEAVYWEIGHT

Willie Jake, Jr. vs. Larry Knight

4 Rounds

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

Tipton Walker, Jr. vs. Cleveland Anderson

4 Rounds

LIGHTWEIGHT

Brian Raglin vs. Hugo Gutierrez

4 Rounds

CRUISERWEIGHT

Mitch Williams vs. Michael Sunkett

6 Rounds

WELTERWEIGHT

Lionel Jimenez vs. Jermain White

4 Rounds

WELTERWEIGHT

Rakim Johnson vs. Martegus Martin

4 Rounds

FEATHERWEIGHT

Ryan Raglin vs. David Quay

4 Rounds

The main and co-main events will be live streamed through Fite.TV and opening with the undercards beginning at 7 p.m. Free to download the Fite.TV app on all digital streaming platforms.

Along with action-packed fights, Chin Chek is also fighting to bring Holiday Cheer to the local kids by hosting a Toy Drive to benefit Wheelers Dowe Boys & Girls Club and Faces First Achieved the Challenges for Excellence (F.A.C.E.).

Toys will be collected at the weigh-in and on fight night. In exchange for 3 unwrapped new toys valued over $5 each, fans will receive a complimentary door prize ticket, while tickets last.

Promoted by Chin Chek Promotions, remaining tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available from $30 and up at the Tyndall Armory box office and online at Eventbrite.com.

Follow the action on social media: Facebook: facebook.com/chinchekpromotions and use the hashtag #ChinChek to join the conversation.

To interview the Chin Chek team or fighters or to apply for press credentials, contact Marie Lemelle at info@platinumstarpr.com or 213-276-7827.