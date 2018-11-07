Electronic Design Direct From Requirement List, Turning EDA Upside Down

Select your processor and Board Builder guides your function selection by compatibility.

Board Builder lets software and industrial engineers specify what they need built for their unique application, then builds it and a 3D preview instantly.

Board Builder is a painless, and rather addictive way to do hardware prototyping — sort of a Candy Crush.” — Eric Brown, Editor, LinuxGizmos.com

REDWOOD CITY, CA, USA, November 7, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gumstix®, Inc. announced the release of Board Builder , another free service in the Geppetto ® Design-To-Order CAD tool.With Board Builder, you can select items from a checklist, including computer-on-modules, memory, network, sensors, audio, USB, and other features. You can then select a custom size, and you’re presented with 3D views of board diagrams for review. Suggestions for power requirements are made based upon design.Gumstix will continue to expand module selection and support for new platforms in the Geppetto libraries. Once the board is created, free Automated Board Support Package (AutoBSP), technical documentation (AutoDoc) and 3D previews can be instantly downloaded to anyone who designs a hardware device with the Geppetto Board Builder UI."Pick your estimate, but there will be billions of new IoT devices manufactured over the next decade,” says Gordon Kruberg, CEO of Gumstix, "There are countless startups writing code for them already. But someone has to design and build them so they meet the specific format and functional requirements of these new applications. Board Builder simplifies hardware for any level of user "Geppetto® D2O, is a free online design and production tool for creating custom expansion boards. A hardware design can be completed in hours, and ready to ship in fifteen business days. As they design, users can compare alternatives for features and costs, create multiple projects, and go straight from a design to an order in one session. Gumstix engineers verify all Geppetto-manufactured devices before shipping. The initial total manufacturing cost is $1999 with reduced rates for quantity discounts and repeat board spins. Gumstix products and quantity discounts are available at the Gumstix online store.###Gumstix, Inc. For more information, visit www.gumstix.com

