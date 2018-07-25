New Aerocore 2 for NVIDIA® Jetson™ customized robotics and edge computing in minutes with Geppetto®
Perform on-board image recognition and deep learning in robotics or aerial design with the Aerocore 2 for NVIDIA® Jetson™ priced at $275.00 available at gumstix.com
Rapid custom design for NVIDIA Jetson TX(1/2/2i) robotics, including 4 HD camera modules, USB 3.0, LTE, and micro-HDMI. Arrives pretested and fully booted.
Parallel Processing Power for Robotic and Edge Computing Devices
Gumstix®, Inc., the leader in design-to-order embedded systems, announces the release of the Aerocore 2 for NVIDIA® Jetson™ board and NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX(1/2/2i) COM Connector in Geppetto®. Designed for supercomputing, this new AeroCore 2 puts the parallel processing power of the NVIDIA® Jetson™ on a robotics-inspired development board. In addition, as with all AeroCore boards, the Aerocore 2 for NVIDIA® Jetson™ can be customized easily online with Geppetto®. The new NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX(1/2/2i) COM Connector in Geppetto brings simple drag and drop artificial intelligence integration to devices at the edge.
These latest addition to the Aerocore 2 family and Geppetto® will bring the NVIDIA Tegra’s 256 CUDA cores to a multitude of robotic designs, along with up to 4 HD camera modules, USB 3.0, LTE connectivity, and micro-HDMI. Perform on-board image recognition and deep learning in robotics or aerial design with the Aerocore 2 for NVIDIA® Jetson™ priced at $275.00 available at gumstix.com. Customize the AeroCore 2 to your exact specification or design a NVIDIA® Jetson™ device from scratch in Geppetto.
The Gumstix Aerocore 2 product line, developed in Geppetto®, is a proven robotics design combining real-time autopilot firmware and high-level processing capabilities, employing an ARM Cortex M4 microcontroller with PX4 firmware, PWMs, serial buses, and GPS along with powerful Linux devices.
Karen Schultz
Gumstix, Inc.
650-275-3584
email us here