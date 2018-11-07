Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Join In The Annual Trunk or Treat Event in the City of Rosemead, California

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team 2018 Halloween Trunk or Treat

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, a reliable real estate broker in the US, recently took part in the Halloween 2018 Trunk or Treat Event in the City of Rosemead, California. The event was held on 31st of October from 5:30 pm up to 8:30 pm at the City of Rosemead's City Hall and Community Center and attracted thousands of kids and families to go trick or treating.

Halloween 2018 Trunk or Treat Event is a community-oriented celebration, with local groups as well as busing hosting trunks. Trick or treating is indeed a traditional Halloween custom, but many are seeking out trunk or treats as a convenient and safe alternative. The said event was open to the whole community. A lot of locals who are interested in decorating their trunk in fall and Halloween theme for the candy giveaway and donating wrapped candy join this party including Rudy Kusuma Home Selling Team.

At Titanium Real Estate Network, their vision is to give back to the community, and the company has done so by participating in various events that can help everyone including one like this. “Halloween 2018 Trunk or Treat Event in the City of Rosemead is an event to remember not only because it is colorful and fun, but it is one of the best ways to appreciate people that are supporting our company. We would like to give to our community by simply joining in this kind of activity. Through this, we can show everyone that we are not just a company but rather a family”, Rudy Kusuma, Head of the Team.

Fright Night takes account of music, game booths, vendors, inflatables as well as a parade of the decorated trunk! The parade of the decorated trunks allows participants to show off their creativity in designing. Team NuVision grabbed the third prize in the best-decorated trunk. Team NuVision trunk had the most attractive design due to the haunted house themed photo booth that they set up. They gave free pictures for families and handed treats to thousands of children. There were lots of prizes and competitions happened during that night that put a smile to everyone’s face.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is a reliable real estate company offering various services to different states in the US. They have been in the business for many years and have proven to be very professional in this sector. Rudy Kusuma head of the team is the #1 Top Producer and the Top Producer Team Leader in consecutive years. They have sold more than 100 million in transactions.

