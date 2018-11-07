Issued by RE/MAX TITANIUM

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Join In The Annual Trunk or Treat Event in the City of Rosemead, California

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team 2018 Halloween Trunk or Treat

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, a reliable real estate broker in the US, recently took part in the Halloween 2018 Trunk or Treat Event in the City of Rosemead, California. The event was held on 31st of October from 5:30 pm up to 8:30 pm at the City of Rosemead's City Hall and Community Center and attracted thousands of kids and families to go trick or treating.

Halloween 2018 Trunk or Treat Event is a community-oriented celebration, with local groups as well as busing hosting trunks. Trick or treating is indeed a traditional Halloween custom, but many are seeking out trunk or treats as a convenient and safe alternative. The said event was open to the whole community. A lot of locals who are interested in decorating their trunk in fall and Halloween theme for the candy giveaway and donating wrapped candy join this party including Rudy Kusuma Home Selling Team.

At Titanium Real Estate Network, their vision is to give back to the community, and the company has done so by participating in various events that can help everyone including one like this. “Halloween 2018 Trunk or Treat Event in the City of Rosemead is an event to remember not only because it is colorful and fun, but it is one of the best ways to appreciate people that are supporting our company. We would like to give to our community by simply joining in this kind of activity. Through this, we can show everyone that we are not just a company but rather a family”, Rudy Kusuma, Head of the Team.

Fright Night takes account of music, game booths, vendors, inflatables as well as a parade of the decorated trunk! The parade of the decorated trunks allows participants to show off their creativity in designing. Team NuVision grabbed the third prize in the best-decorated trunk. Team NuVision trunk had the most attractive design due to the haunted house themed photo booth that they set up. They gave free pictures for families and handed treats to thousands of children. There were lots of prizes and competitions happened during that night that put a smile to everyone’s face.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is a reliable real estate company offering various services to different states in the US. They have been in the business for many years and have proven to be very professional in this sector. Rudy Kusuma head of the team is the #1 Top Producer and the Top Producer Team Leader in consecutive years. They have sold more than 100 million in transactions.

###

For more questions about buying and selling a home, please contact Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team. It doesn’t matter if it is a small or complex transaction, they are always here to help. Just fill out the form and the team will be in touch immediately. Please feel free to contact them at 626-789-0159. Or online at http://www.TitaniumRealEstateNetwork.com. Be part of their growing list of happy clients and see why they are one of the top performing private companies in LA.

California Real Estate Broker License 01820322

RUDY L. KUSUMA
REMAX TITANIUM
+1 626-789-0159
email us here

TNV Media
TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team
email us here
+1 626-789-0159
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn

REMAX TITANIUM & CITY OF ROSEMEAD'S HALLOWEEN 2018 TRUNK OR TREAT

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management
Press Contact
TNV Media
TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team
+1 626-789-0159
Share This Story
Company Details
RE/MAX TITANIUM
8932 MISSION DRIVE, SUITE 102
ROSEMEAD
91770 , California
United States
6267890159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Join In The Annual Trunk or Treat Event in the City of Rosemead, California
Market Domination Business Planning and Strategy Meeting - “Real Disruption: The Big Ideas Disrupting Real Estate”
Team NuVision’s 2018 Home Buyer Fair Had a Successful Run Last Saturday at Hilton San Gabriel, Los Angeles, California
View All Stories From This Author