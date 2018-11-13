IP’s “PR problem” will be Discussed by Leading Figures at Public Event in New York
What to do about intellectual property’s negative image is the focus of the IP Awareness Summit, a gathering of concerned owners, educators and creators, Nov 29
IPAS will examine how increases in information access and speed have affected how patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets are seen and why they often fail to be accepted as “legitimate” property. The Summit also will address improving IP literacy through education and the media. Registration is open to the public.
IP Thought-Leaders
Featured speakers include United Stated Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Director Andrei Iancu, leading inventors, educators and the media.
Director Iancu said in fireside chat before more than 600 members of the Licensing Executives Society in Boston on October 15 that IP faces a public relations problem and the once heralded American inventor is no longer seen as a hero. He amplified those remarks at a speech later that week before the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association:
“Remarkably, in what I believe amounts to Orwellian ‘doublespeak,’ those who’ve been advancing the patent troll narrative argue that they do so because they are actually pro-innovation. That by their highlighting, relentlessly, the dangers in the patent system, they actually encourage innovation...
“What an odd message to deliver in the 21st century. What an odd message to deliver in America in particular, a country of risk-takers, entrepreneurs and inventors. An odd message indeed, especially given the incredible success of the American patent system over time.”
Others who will address be addressing IP literacy issues at IPAS 2018 include Manny Schecter, Chief Patent Counsel at IBM and President of the Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation, and Jay walker, entrepreneur, Priceline.com founder, TEDMED curator and one of the most prolific U.S. inventors. There will be panels, other speakers and breakouts with audience participation.
Among those already registered for IPAS 2018 are IP owners, executives, educators, creators, service providers, investors, lawyers, IP organizations and the media. The remaining tickets will go fast.
To see all of the presenters and the program, go here.
To register, use this link.
About the Center for IP Understanding
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of IP rights and their impact on people’s lives. CIPU provides information, conducts research and facilitates activities that seek to make IP more intelligible, enhance value and deter theft. The Center also tracks attitudes toward IP rights, including patents, copyrights, and trademarks, and through outreach, provides an education framework for understanding how IP promotes competition and creates jobs. To learn more, please visit www.understandingip.org.
