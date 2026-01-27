CEO of AI-Enabled Starlabs Space Stations, Marshall Smith, is named Keynote Speaker for the IP Awareness Summit

A former NASA senior executive and engineer, Smith is leading a team developing low-orbit space stations that will enable advanced scientific research

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CEO of Starlab Space Stations will be kicking off the 9th IP Awareness Summit at the Center of Science and Industry in Columbus on April 23rd.Starlab Space is a U.S. led joint global venture that builds low-orbit space stations for advanced scientific research. The network of partners includes Airbus, Northrop Grumman, Voyager, Palantir, Ohio State University, Mitsubishi and Hilton. The primary goal is insuring a continued human presence in low earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity research before the International Space Station ceases operation in 2030. The race for enterprise space solutions is already under way.“CIPU and COSI are excited that Marshall Smith will open this year's IP Summit," said Bruce Berman, Chairman of CIPU. "The technical issues faced by Starlab are substantial and so are the space matters concerning IP rights. The lab itself will be covered by various patents, trademarks and trade secrets, and many of the inventions developed on board will be filed as IP rights on earth. It is becoming clearer how and to whom those rights will be awarded.”The AI-enabled Starlab space station will feature advanced, user-driven design that makes it a premier platform for scientific discovery and technological advancement. Research conducted in low earth orbit on the International Space Station was instrumental in developing an improved, injectable formulation of Merck's breakthrough cancer drug, Keytruda (pembrolizumab).Other SpeakersOther leading IPAS 2026 speakers include: Danny Marti, Head of Global Strategy for Tencent, one of the largest GenAI patent holders, former White House IP Czar; Dan Brown, successful entrepreneur, inventor (100+ patents) and Kellogg School of Management faculty; Arlyne Simon, Intel Technologies inventor of blood test to screen for bone marrow rejection in cancer patients and author of the "Abby Invents" series; Ruth Vitale, CEO, CreativeFuture, former Hollywood Studio head; and Allison Gaul, BCG X, AI expert and product developer. More to come.Networking OpportunitiesRegistration is now open for IPAS 2026. A 20% early bird discount is available for a limited time. Go here to view the agenda and register: IPAwarenessSummit.com This year's summit features multiple networking opportunities, break out sessions for both attendees and speakers and a reception in COSI's Atrium following the final panel.Microgravity research offers significant benefits across various fields, primarily by removing the dominant effects of gravity on physical and biological processes, which allows for a deeper understanding of fundamental mechanisms and the development of innovations not possible on Earth. AI algorithms will analyze sensor and equipment data to predict when maintenance is needed, extending the lifespan of critical components and improving station efficiency and reliability, as well as providing predictive analytics.The team Smith leads at Starlabs, based near Ohio State University, is building a research facility that enables medical and other research in microgravity. He is responsible for guiding Starlab’s vision, strategy, operations and sustainable success, representing its mission and interests to stakeholders worldwide. His experience includes designing and building complex, human-rated space systems, as well as formulating deep space architectures, and developing human and robotic space systems and multi-billion dollar launch vehicles.Prior to Starlabs, Smith was Director of Human Lunar Exploration Programs at NASA and President of Voyager Technologies’ Space Solutions. His experience includes designing and building complex, human-rated space systems, as well as formulating deep space architectures, and developing human and robotic space systems and multi-billion dollar launch vehicles.About CIPUThe Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is an independent nonprofit established in 2016 that raises awareness about the impact of IP rights on creators, businesses, and society. CIPU provides outreach a range of audiences to improve familiarity and promote sharing. The Center holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summit, curates IPBasics.org and IdeasMatter.com, both information portals, and produces ‘Understanding IP Matters,’ a top-rated IP podcast series in its fifth season. UIPM provides leading creators, entrepreneurs and industry experts a platform to share their IP story. understandingip.org About COSIThe Center of Science and Industry is a nationally recognized science center established in the 1960s that inspires interest in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM). COSI delivers “hands-on” learning and engages more than one million people annually through onsite, offsite, and online experiences. At its 320,000 square foot facility located in Columbus, OH, COSI brings science to life through 300+ interactive experiences, nine galleries featuring world class traveling and permanent exhibitions, and a Planetarium. COSI’s award-winning educational outreach programs, which include IP awareness activities, touch over 300,000 students annually. COSI was named the #1 Science Museum in the nation multiple times by USA Today. https://cosi.org/

