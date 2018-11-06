D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Scholarship Designed for Students Making Social Impact

The Lampkin Foundation believes if you want to make a difference, work to improve the world around you by volunteering and supporting causes that matter to you.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation today announced the launch of the Foundation's 2019 Scholarship Program in service to high school students who participate in social good initiatives and programs. The Foundation's Social Good Scholarship Program is designed for students who can envision becoming a part of a more socially responsible corporate climate. "This is an interactive process and we are excited to showcase one of our very own supporters, Dr. Alison Thompson, as part of our presentation," said Michael Porto, 2019 Scholarship Chair, D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation.This year, the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation has increased the award amounts. Thanks to the generosity of their donors, The grand prize is a $1000 scholarship. Two $500 scholarships will also be awarded to honorable mention entries.Traditionally, the term social good is used to described an act or service that benefits society. Acts or services tend to impact and benefit the largest number of people in a region in the largest way possible. Some examples include initiatives and projects focused on clean air, clean water, and literacy. The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation believes if you want to make a difference, work to improve the world around you by volunteering and supporting causes that matter to you.The scholarship is only open to students currently enrolled at a U.S. accredited public or private high school (no full-time home-schooling students are eligible). Students must be in their junior or senior year to be eligible to receive an award. If a junior is selected as a scholarship winner, their award will be presented upon enrollment in their freshman semester/quarter of college. A minimum of 3.25 cumulative GPA or equivalent at the institution from which he/she is applying is required.The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization operating programs throughout California that have a significant impact in a wide range of issue areas, including education, economic development, climate change research, health and wellness, and providing healthy alternatives for under-served communities.The Lampkin Foundation was established as a 501(c)(3) organization in July 2017. Since then the Foundation have provided 5 college scholarships, planted over 250 trees, fed 48 families throughout the region, and provided and coordinated disaster relief for residents on the mainland of the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.For information, please visit the 2019 Social Good Scholarship website or contact Michael Porto atinfo@lampkinfoundation.org or visit the website.###The D'Andre D. Lampkin FoundationThe mission of the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is to create positive opportunities and change for individuals, communities, and environments. Our goal is to sponsor and create programs and initiatives that lead to the development of stronger communities and positively impact individuals wanting to lead happier and healthier lives. We have a vision for communities that are strong, fully engaged, and resilient; where all stakeholders are self-reliant and fully supported by sustainable ingenuity and grassroots efforts.