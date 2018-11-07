Glassbox Announces Integration with AWS Machine Learning
Enables Enterprises to Pour Glassbox Data into Ready-Made AWS ML Models for Customized Insights and Enhanced Digital Customer Management
The combination of Glassbox and AWS Machine Learning greatly widens the scope of data analysis available to organizations. Data scientists can now quickly and easily drive insights from Glassbox data to answer essentially any question they have, no matter how specific to their business. The integration also enables omnichannel analytics; Glassbox’s digital data can be poured into AWS ML models and correlated with data from other channels for deeper insights.
“This integration ensures that our customers are always at the cutting edge of machine learning developments and that Glassbox leverages the huge investments Amazon has made in this domain over the last few years,” said Yaron Gueta, Glassbox co-founder and CTO. “We are thrilled to offer this functionality to all enterprises, whether they are already using AWS or wish to use Glassbox’s AWS environment.”
This announcement is part of Glassbox’s ambitious machine learning agenda, which includes out-of-the-box functionality and more advanced capabilities tailored for power users. Dynamic baselining, anomaly detection and struggle analysis are available out of the box, while the integration with AWS Machine Learning enables data scientists to easily apply the most advanced machine learning models to Glassbox data for any industry-specific enterprise use case.
AWS Machine Learning provides visualization tools and wizards that guide users through the process of creating machine learning models without having to learn complex ML algorithms and technology. By feeding AWS Machine Learning – in real time – with the massive amount of digital data captured by Glassbox, enterprises can create and automate a vast range of predictive analytics and workflows that optimize management of the digital customer experience.
About Glassbox
Glassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. By leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search and application monitoring capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced digital customer journeys, faster customer dispute resolution, improved regulatory compliance, and agile IT troubleshooting. Glassbox’s solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises mostly in the financial services and insurance industries as well as travel, leisure, telecommunications and retail. Learn more at www.glassboxdigital.com
