Biologics Shown Effective for HIV+ Psoriasis Patients

SKIN-The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® Article: A Review of Biologics and Other Treatment Modalities in HIV-Associated Psoriasis

A continually growing number of case reports reveals an important role for [biologics] in treating HIV-associated psoriasis without significant detriment to patients’ immune status.”
— Joshua Kaminetsky, BA
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that presents itself as red plaques. HIV is a sexually transmitted disease that lowers a person’s immune system. Patient with both psoriasis and HIV can be even more difficult to treat. For moderate to severe psoriasis, the most commonly used medications are biologics: injections that influence the immune system. Patients with HIV cannot afford to have their weakened immune system brought down further. One can understand why doctors face a unique challenge in treating patients with both of these conditions.

However, in a new article authored by Kaminetsky et al. the authors review the evidence to support the use of biologic medications for psoriasis in patients with coexisting HIV. The authors write “a continually growing number of case reports reveals an important role for [biologics] in treating HIV-associated psoriasis without significant detriment to patients’ immune status.”

Kaminetsky et al. discuss reports of patients with HIV and psoriasis who have been treated with Humira (adalimumab), Enbrel (etanercept), Remicaide (infliximab), and Stelara (ustekinumab). The authors do contend, however, that further studies are necessary, including robust clinical trials. They close with the following message: “the success of biologics has been encouraging, [but] due to the theoretical immunosuppressive risks, current recommendations favor their use only for cases that are unresponsive to other therapies.”

SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.

For more details please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.

Link to article

(DOI: 10.25251/skin.2.6.6)

