Biologics Shown Effective for HIV+ Psoriasis Patients
SKIN-The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® Article: A Review of Biologics and Other Treatment Modalities in HIV-Associated Psoriasis
However, in a new article authored by Kaminetsky et al. the authors review the evidence to support the use of biologic medications for psoriasis in patients with coexisting HIV. The authors write “a continually growing number of case reports reveals an important role for [biologics] in treating HIV-associated psoriasis without significant detriment to patients’ immune status.”
Kaminetsky et al. discuss reports of patients with HIV and psoriasis who have been treated with Humira (adalimumab), Enbrel (etanercept), Remicaide (infliximab), and Stelara (ustekinumab). The authors do contend, however, that further studies are necessary, including robust clinical trials. They close with the following message: “the success of biologics has been encouraging, [but] due to the theoretical immunosuppressive risks, current recommendations favor their use only for cases that are unresponsive to other therapies.”
Link to article
(DOI: 10.25251/skin.2.6.6)
