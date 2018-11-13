Polypodium Leucotomos Extract – An Oral Sunprotective Supplement – Found to Be Safe & Effective
SKIN-The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® Article: Clinical Efficacy & Safety of Oral Polypodium Leucotomos Extract for Photoprotection: A Systematic Review
Prado et al. wrote “Eighteen studies were found to meet [our] inclusion criteria. Most studies reported beneficial photoprotective effects of polypodium leucotomos extract as evidenced by increased minimal erythemal dose.” The concept of minimal erythemal dose has been used for decades in order to measure the efficacy of sunscreens. By increasing the minimal erythemal dose, a person would need more exposure to sun in order to burn.
In this study, the most popular formulation of the extract was Heliocare, made by Ferndale Healthcare. The authors go on to state “the extraction methodology of an herbal supplement can affects its potency and effects in humans. Without testing each specific formulation in humans, it can be difficult to compare different products that claim to have the same ingredients.” Therefore, consumers should be careful when purchasing their oral supplement of choice.
SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.
For more details please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.
Link to article
(DOI: 10.25251/skin.2.6.2)
Giselle Prado
National Society for Cutaneous Medicine
+1 646-341-6468
email us here