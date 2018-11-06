ComplianceOnline Announces Seminar on REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance

ComplianceOnline and Subject matter expert, Kelly Eisenhardt will conduct a two-day seminar on specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations.

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a sold-out event in Detroit, MI this April, ComplianceOnline, the leading governance, risk and compliance advisory network with over 500 experts in various regulatory subjects, today announced that it will be conducting its popular seminar on REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance in San Francisco, CA, on December 6 and 7, 2018.

REACH and RoHS have been referred to as "…one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2-day seminar to find out why.

The two-day seminar will provide better understanding of organization’s liability under RoHS and REACH. It will discuss in detail the various RoHS and REACH guidelines, REACH registration of substances, Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC), Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs, supply chain communication and responsibility of REACH/RoHS.

The seminar will also address the International requirements of RoHS including three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed to ensure compliance.

Areas Covered in the Seminar:

• REACH Registration of Substances

• Introduction to REACH

• Articles and REACH

• Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

• Supply chain communication

• Compliance enforcement

• Basics of RoHS

• Background and content of RoHS

• Responsibility for RoHS

• International requirements of RoHS

• 10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program

• Determining best practices for collecting data

• Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

• Understanding compliance software platforms

• Manual and Automated Data Collection

• Building Management Reports for Sourcing Decisions

• Incorporating compliance into standard business practices

• Building templates for policy and procedures

• Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation

• Building a documented system for proof of due diligence

Who will Benefit:

This seminar will provide valuable assistance to all personnel in:

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Medical devices

• Chemical

• Toys

• Industrial machinery

• Manufacturing Professionals

• Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations.

• Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance

• Quality Managers

• Environmental Managers

• Purchasers

• Buyers

Speaker Kelly Eisenhardt has over 20 years’ experience in IT and Compliance Software Development. Ms. Eisenhardt is Co-Founder and Managing Director at BlueCircle Advisors LLC, a consulting firm that provides strategy and programming to address product compliance risks, sales and revenue protection, and compliance and sustainability practices throughout the supply chain. She is a journalist for industry trade publications such as 3BL, JustMeans, Social Earth, CSRwire, Ethical Performance, and CSR@Risk with a focus on trends in product compliance, supply chain transparency, and corporate social responsibility.

For more information or to register for the seminar, please click here.

Dates:

Thursday, December 6, 2018 (8.30 AM - 5.00 PM) and Friday, December 7, 2018 (8.30 AM - 4.00 PM)

Thursday, April 25, 2019 (8.30 AM - 5.00 PM) and Friday, April 26, 2019 (8.30 AM - 4.00 PM)

Location 1: DoubleTree by Hilton San Francisco, Airport 835 Airport Blvd, Burlingame, CA, 94010-9949, USA

Location 2: Minneapolis, MN

Registration Cost: $1,499.00 per registration

About ComplianceOnline

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance trainings for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and can be reached at http://www.complianceonline.com. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC) and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.