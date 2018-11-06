Novel Coworking purchases fifth Chicago location

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novel Coworking, the largest owner-operator of coworking space in the U.S., is expanding to its fifth Chicago location with the purchase of 405 W. Superior Street in River North. The Chicago-based company acquired the building on November 2 and plans to redevelop it to provide modern and affordable workspace. Pre-leasing is already underway for private offices, office suites, and coworking memberships.

“We continue to see tremendous demand in Chicago from professional service firms and enterprise companies seeking flexible and affordable workspace,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “Novel’s office suites have been especially well received by firms with 10-150 employees that outgrow WeWork, Industrious, Regus, and 1871, as we are able to provide flexible terms on move-in ready suites with a range of sizes that grow with companies. Unlike some competitors, we do not charge by the desk, so we never punish firms for growing within Novel Coworking.”

Novel Coworking’s members get 24/7/365 access to the building and vibrant coworking lounge, blazing fast fiber internet, all utilities, an espresso bar, local beer on tap, modern furnishings, access to space in the 20 cities Novel Coworking serves, and community events included in rent. With full-time coworking memberships starting at $99 a month, offices starting at $299 a month, and office suites for 12+ people starting at under $3,000 a month, Novel Coworking provides entrepreneurs, growth companies, and enterprise firms with high-caliber amenities at a budget price.

Built in 2004, the seven-story, 50,400-square-foot building features a red-brick facade, lofted ceilings, and an outdoor deck on the top floor. The building is adjacent to Novel Coworking’s other River North location, located at 420 W. Huron Street, which opened in November 2017 and is fully occupied.

“Ever since we first brought coworking to the central Loop at 73 W. Monroe in 2013, we’ve been delighted to serve Chicago’s vibrant business community,” said Bennett. “We plan to keep adding locations to serve the city’s diverse mix of entrepreneurs and business owners.”

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking owns each of the locations its members have access to, including more than 2 million square feet of workspace in 27 locations in 20 cities: Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Minneapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, Savannah, and Seattle. For more information, visit novelcoworking.com.

