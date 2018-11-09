Join the Club 100 Awesome Moms Love Life to Make a Difference Launches in L.A.
Recruiting for Good is rewarding 100 moms who participate to help fund summer camp scholarships with Love Life Club memberships and enjoy luxury rewards.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Happiness is rewarding awesome moms the world's best parties and luxury travel savings for helping fund camp (scholarships). Club members enjoy saving on the best park resorts in California (and Florida), family hotels in Hawaii, and family cruises.”
How Moms Join Club Love Life
First come to our sponsored Fun Moms Brunch in Santa Monica at 11 am, the first Sunday of every month, starting December 2, 2018.
Moms learn how recruiting referrals work, and how summer camp scholarships are funded.
RSVP HelpMoms@FundSummerCamp.com to reserve your spot. Please leave the kids at home, so the adults can talk.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Join Recruiting for Good today to help fund gift camp....and never pay full-price for luxury again. We're inviting just 100 awesome moms to join the club."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering,Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We launched L.A.'s funnest cause, mom club, and personal service "Helping Fund Summer Camp, www.FundSummerCamp.com
Fund Summer Camp, is sponsored by Recruiting for Good, our fun purpose is to help prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com
We empower and reward moms who Help Fund Summer Camp Scholarships; Join the Club Moms Love Life to help make a difference, and enjoy exclusive luxury travel rewards (World's Best Food and Wine Parties) www.OurMomsParty.com, and (Save Money on the Luxury Travel Brands Your Kids Love) www.RewardingLuxury.com ....get started today and never ever pay full-price for luxury again...to learn more visit www.MomsLoveLife.com.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn