Rule Breaker Snacks Expands Into Wegmans, Enters Canadian Market
Rule Breaker Snacks, maker of innovative vegan bean-based treats is pleased to announce increased retail presence with availability in 30 Wegmans locations as well as its first entry into the Canadian market.
Rule Breaker Snacks began just over three years ago when it introduced Deep Chocolate Brownies and Chocolate Chunk Blondies that harness the power of beans along with other wholesome ingredients to create truly delicious, indulgent and guilt-free goodies. Over the past three years the company has expanded into new channels, dramatically increased its retail presence and exponentially grown online sales. The latest expansion takes the brand outside the US for the first time and into one of the premier supermarket chains in the industry.
“We are thrilled and honored to be in Wegmans, an admired and much-loved supermarket chain on the East Coast,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “We are also happy to bring Rule Breaker Snacks to Canada for the first time! We’ve had a lot of consumer demand for our products across the border and are excited to have a presence in that market.”
Rule Breaker Snacks offers four flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Birthday Cake and nut-free P’Nutter Chocolate Chip treats. All flavors feature chickpeas (garbanzo beans) as the first ingredient, are packed with protein and fiber, and have under 250 calories each. Perfect for anyone looking for a treat they feel better about eating or giving to family and friends, all Rule Breaker snacks are also gluten-free, kosher, vegan, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top eight allergens.
