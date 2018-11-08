Full Dentures in Pottstown Available for $650 per Arch

Affordable dentures available in Pottstown.

Affordable Dental Solutions is helping Montgomery County residents achieve fuller smiles with dentures.

Our goal is to make a beautiful new smile available to all patients.” — Dr. Andrew Branton

POTTSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentures in Pottstown are now available from the Montgomery County dentists at Affordable Dental Solutions.

Full dentures from ADS cost only $650 per arch and partial dentures cost only $750 per arch. These low-price dentures are made using the highest quality materials and technology available.

“Our goal is to make a beautiful new smile available to all patients, no matter their budget,” says Dr. Andrew Branton, dentist in Pottstown. “Thousands of patients have benefited from these record-low prices.”

In addition to full and partial dentures, implant-retained dentures are also available. Implant-retained dentures are perfect for patients who are tired of their loose or ill-fitting dentures slipping or sliding. Implant-retained dentures in Pottstown cost only $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s full lower dentures.

To learn more about the affordable dentures and other missing tooth solutions available from the Montgomery County dentists at ADS, schedule an appointment by visiting http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/.

ADS currently has five locations throughout eastern Pennsylvania, including locations in Reading, Lansdale, West Chester, and Easton.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

