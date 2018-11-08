There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,351 in the last 365 days.

Full Dentures in Pottstown Available for $650 per Arch

logo for dentist in Pottstown

Affordable dentures available in Pottstown.

Affordable Dental Solutions is helping Montgomery County residents achieve fuller smiles with dentures.

Our goal is to make a beautiful new smile available to all patients.”
— Dr. Andrew Branton

POTTSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentures in Pottstown are now available from the Montgomery County dentists at Affordable Dental Solutions.

Full dentures from ADS cost only $650 per arch and partial dentures cost only $750 per arch. These low-price dentures are made using the highest quality materials and technology available.

“Our goal is to make a beautiful new smile available to all patients, no matter their budget,” says Dr. Andrew Branton, dentist in Pottstown. “Thousands of patients have benefited from these record-low prices.”

In addition to full and partial dentures, implant-retained dentures are also available. Implant-retained dentures are perfect for patients who are tired of their loose or ill-fitting dentures slipping or sliding. Implant-retained dentures in Pottstown cost only $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s full lower dentures.

To learn more about the affordable dentures and other missing tooth solutions available from the Montgomery County dentists at ADS, schedule an appointment by visiting http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/.

ADS currently has five locations throughout eastern Pennsylvania, including locations in Reading, Lansdale, West Chester, and Easton.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

