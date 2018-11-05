B2B Industrial Packaging to Showcase High Performance Marine Supplies and Equipment at Pacific Marine Expo

B2B Industrial Packaging announced that they will be showcasing high performance marine supplies and equipment at Pacific Marine Expo Nov. 18 – 20 in Seattle.

One of the value-adds we offer is consistently outstanding client service that our competitors have never been able to match.” — B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging just announced that they will be showcasing high performance marine supplies and equipment that include a state-of-the-art tape machine at Pacific Marine Expo Nov. 18 – 20 in Seattle. The event is the largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “We carry a full line of packaging equipment and supplies tailor-made for the marine and related industries. The value-add we offer is consistently outstanding client service that our competitors have never been able to match.”

From booth #231, B2B Industrial Packaging will be displaying and demonstrating an SS Loveshaw Tape Machine LDXSS; hand and machine acrylic tapes; Towa gloves and X2 crab rope.

The LD-XSS tape Machine features:

• Heavy duty stainless steel construction

• An open, non-tubular design (no hollow tubular components)

• Quick-release drive belts

• Easy-access motor mounts for fast changeover

• Angled surfaces that maximize water shedding

• Minimal overlapping joints for full access cleaning

• A 1-3-year warranty (depending on component)

With excellent abrasion resistance, X2 premium crab rope is one of the strongest crab ropes on the market. It has lower stretch, uniform construction, consistent lay and coils well.

Pacific Marine Expo will include more than 450 exhibitors including equipment companies, propulsion companies, builders and suppliers. The event is primarily for commercial fisherman, but attendees also come from other marine-related sectors including: marine services, vessel operations, seafood processing, boatbuilding/repair, research, education, yacht owners/operators, marine engineering, architecture, government, military, finance/leasing, insurance, life-safety/rescue and aquaculture.

There will be multiple education sessions and daily events, including live demonstrations and contests, and an industry resource bookstore. This is a prime opportunity to source marine-related products and services in one location.

“We look forward to this event every year,” Drake said. “It is an excellent way for us to connect with our growing list of clients in marine-related industries and introduce up and coming companies to B2B Industrial Packaging. We look forward to meeting everyone and discovering how we can best meet their needs from our West Coast locations.”

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; and Seattle. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com.

About Pacific Marine Expo

Pacific Marine Expo is the largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast, serving commercial mariners from Alaska to California. The event features more than 450 exhibitors including equipment companies, propulsion, builders, and suppliers; education sessions on marine safety, business management, regulatory issues and technical advancements; daily events including live demonstrations and contests; and an industry resource bookstore.