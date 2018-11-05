Final Reminder: 1 Week Until SMi’s Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference USA
12 - 13 November 2018 Iselin, New Jersey www.superbugs-usa.com/press Sponsored by ScynexisLONDON, ISELIN, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The issue of antibacterial resistance is becoming increasingly prevalent within the world of modern medicine. Difficult-to-treat pathogens create an incredibly real issue within clinical environments; and the problem needs to be addressed with novel treatments and the development of mechanisms which circumvent current therapeutic barriers. The push to commercialization of novel anti-infectives is also a big barrier to market entry within the field; with red-tape and funding restrictions creating hindrances to the progress of anti-infective drugs through trial and regulatory approvals processes.
If you have not yet confirmed your attendance there is still time to secure one of the last few remaining seats at the only antibacterial event dedicated to combating drug resistance. With our Superbugs portfolio of events firmly becoming established as the industry's leading platform for updates on clinical progress, networking and industry developments, don't miss the chance to book your place before registration closes.
SPECIAL PRICE FOR WORKSHOP & CONFERENCE – THIS WEEK ONLY!
Join the workshops for only $499!
Attend the conference for only $1099!
PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTS
• DISCOVERY AND EVALUATION OF INHIBITORS OF INTERMEDIARY METABOLISM AS NOVEL ANTIBIOTICS AGAINST GRAM-NEGATIVE BACTERIAL PATHOGENS, Brent Cezairliyan, Senior Scientist, Octagon Therapeutics
• TP-6076: A NOVEL FLUOROCYCLINE ANTIBIOTIC WITH POTENT ACTIVITY AGAINST CARBAPENEM-RESISTANT GRAM (-) ORGANISMS, Joe Newman, Senior Director, Head of Biology, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals
• THE MICROBIOME AND ITS IMPACT ON THE FIELD, Christopher Ford, Group Leader, Microbiome Sciences of ID, Seres Therapeutics
• PRACTICAL CLINICAL DIAGNOSTIC APPLICATIONS USING LASER LIGHT-SCATTERING: UTILITY, ADOPTION, AND OPPORTUNITIES, Andrew Tomaras, VP and Director of Microbiology, BacterioScan Inc.
• PHARMACOKINETIC AND PHARMACODYNAMIC APPROACHES TO OPTIMIZE DRUG DEVELOPMENT IN INVASIVE ASPERGILLOSIS, Laura Kovanda, Senior Director Global Development Project Leader, Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc.
Attendees from across the world. Nations confirmed to attend include: Canada, Denmark, France, United Kingdom and the USA.
Over 18 key presentations from a mix of host nation government bodies, big pharma and biotechs such as the UNIT System College of Pharmacy, Janssen, Octagon Therapeutics, Achaogen, Agile Sciences, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Motif BioSciences, MedImmune, Case Western Reserve University, SCYNEXIS, Healthcare Business of Merck, Seres Therapeutics and more.
New interviews and expert insight from those at forefront of therapeutic development and new initiatives. Includes Q&A's with Octagon Therapeutics, Motif Bio, Astellas Pharma Global, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals and HHS/ASPR/BARDA
Visit the website for further details www.superbugs-usa.com/press
Twitter - @SMIpharm & #smibugs
LinkedIn - SMi Pharma
CONTACT:
+44 (0)20 7827 6000
events@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
email us here
+1 2078276088