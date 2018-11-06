IT Governance releases GDPR Data Breach Support Service

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and privacy management solutions, has released its new GDPR Data Breach Support Service to help organisations respond to a data breach in line with the Regulation’s breach notification requirements.

The GDPR Data Breach Support Service is designed to help organisations manage a data security incident by responding in a timely and appropriate manner and effectively navigating the GDPR’s 72-hour data breach notification requirements in a structured and compliant manner.

Alan Calder, the founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “The European Data Protection Supervisor, Giovanni Buttarelli, recently said that the first GDPR sanction will be imposed by the end of 2018. In addition, the UK supervisory authority, the ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office), set out several regulatory actions on major data breaches such as the Equifax, Facebook and Heathrow Airport breaches.

“Although the fines are based on the investigation outcome following the identification of the breach, organisations should not overlook the importance of processes, procedures, training, oversight and accountability in preventing a breach. The ICO has said that organisations appearing to be negligent in the way they process and collect data under the GDPR can expect significant penalties.

Reporting a data security incident can be a chaotic and stressful process, especially as organisations need to do so within 72 hours. Having the skills and experience to respond to and recover from a data breach in an effective manner is key for the business.”

IT Governance’s GDPR Data Breach Support Service is delivered by a team of experienced data privacy lawyers and data protection officers. The service provides three support packages to help organisations gather information on the nature and scope of the data breach, identify if the incident meets GDPR criteria for reporting it and, if so, report the breach on your behalf to the relevant supervisory authority.

The service also provides support with communications between the organisation and the supervisory authority, notifying the individuals affected, and documenting the breach and the remedial actions taken.

To find out more about IT Governance’s GDPR Data Breach Support Service, please visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.

- Ends -



NOTES TO EDITORS

IT Governance Ltd is the single-source provider of books, tools, training and consultancy for IT governance, risk management and compliance. It is a leading authority on data security and IT governance for business and the public sector. IT Governance is ‘non-geek’, approaching IT issues from a non-technology background and talking to management in its own language. Its customer base spans Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. More information is available at www.itgovernance.co.uk.