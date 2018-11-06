Balinese Soul Cleansing Tradition at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

This traditional ritual takes place on the secluded white beaches in the early morning when the God of Sun is believed to rise Soul Purification Rituals include offerings made from fresh coconut leaves which act as a symbol of gratitude to the Gods. Ancient Balinese ritual, encourages guests to embark on a spiritual journey The Ritz-Carlton, Bali provides guests the opportunity to experience Balinese ritual

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located on the southern tip of Bali in Nusa Dua, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is offering guests the chance to participate in an authentic Balinese ritual, Soul Purification. Expanding its menu of unique, locally-inspired activities, this Bali beachfront resort provides guests the opportunity to experience this time-honored tradition of the Hindu-Balinese culture and take part in a one-of-a-kind spiritual experience.

Traditionally referred to as "Melukat," derived from the word ‘Lukat’ which means to purify in Balinese, the Soul Purification practice is centered around holy water – an agent of the power of God – which can cleanse spiritual impurities, and render the recipient immune to the attacks of negative influences. This spiritual activity is often performed when a Balinese native is about to enter a new phase in their life, is recovering from sickness, or celebrating either one of “Rites of Passage,” such as marriage or child birth, and the holy water is used to purify and cleanse the body, mind, and soul.

“The Soul Purification Ritual allows our guests to take part in an important Balinese tradition and embark on a spiritual journey of self discovery and enrichment, while continuing our commitment to foster an authentic Balinese experience.” says General Manager Karim Tayach.

At this luxury resort in Bali the Soul Purification Ritual takes place on the secluded white sandy beach in the early morning, when Surya or God of Sun, is believed to rise.

The spiritual journey begins with a Balinese Priest offering a devotion to both of the Gods, followed by a ‘Tepung Tawar’ ritual, cleansing of the guest’s hands, feet, face, and mouth three times each with the holy water, to symbolically cleanse the body, mind, and soul, and concluded by a prayer. This prayer is said five times in accordance with Balinese Hindu tradition – the first is dedicated to Sang Hyang Widhi, the Balinese Hindu God, with empty hands; the second is dedicated to Sang Hyang Surya Raditya, God of Sun, with a white flower; the third is dedicated to Sang Hyang Baruna, God of Ocean, with any flower; the fourth is dedicated to Sang Hyang Samudaya, all Gods, with the flower; the fifth is dedicated to thank Sang Hyang Widhi, with empty hands.

Completing the journey, a piece of three-colored string called Benang Tridatu is tied around the guest’s wrist and worn until it falls off – symbolizing their quest for balance, harmony, and understanding. Guests will be accompanied by a “Sutri”, the priest’s assistant who will lead through entire steps of the ritual and provide consultation on Balinese culture.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

