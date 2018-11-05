Auto/Mate Announces Integration with Kelley Blue Book
“The trade-in valuation process is one of consumers’ least favorite parts of buying a car,” said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate. “Consumers trust Kelley Blue Book valuations, and being able to quickly assess that information allows salespeople to complete the sale faster and increase customer satisfaction.”
Kelley Blue Book helps streamline the vehicle trade-in and purchase process from online to in-showroom with information and services to promote confidence among all parties involved. Valuations can be accessed through the Desk/Mate and Vehicle Merchandising modules in the Sales Suite.
"With the latest valuation information readily available, buyers and sellers can make the best possible vehicle decision,” said Damon Bennett, senior director of syndication for Kelley Blue Book. “Both parties come to the table with the same trusted information, helping facilitate the negotiation with ease, using data backed by more than 90 years of expertise.”
Auto/Mate's integration program, Open/Mate, is based on open standards, allowing third-party vendors to easily integrate with the DMS.
For more information visit www.automate.com
About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)
Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.
About Auto/Mate
Auto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,400 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.
Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.
Holly Forsberg
Carter West Public Relations
+1 602-680-8960
email us here