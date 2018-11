Executive Seminar Series “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”

A Neumann & Associates, New Jersey, announced their 21th Executive Series seminar “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”.

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 8, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Business Owner & Investor Seminar In New JerseyPrinceton, NJ – November 2018 - A Neumann & Associates, New Jersey, announced their next Executive Series seminar “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”. The event will provide business sellers and investors with in-depth knowledge how to value and properly plan an exit of privately held businesses, or how to invest in such businesses. Topics include:• How to properly value a business• What drives valuations higher• What is the correct transition team• Correct process steps to sell or buy a business professionally • Maintain confidentiality with maximum returnThe event will be held at the Princeton Marriott At Forrestal, Princeton on Thursday, November 15, 2018 (Lunch will be served).Interested parties should contact Eileen Zengel for registration information. More information can be found at www.TransferMyBusiness.com # # #About A Neumann & AssociatesA Neumann & Associates, LLC is a professional mergers & acquisitions and business broker firm having assisted business owners and buyers in the business valuation and business transfer process through its affiliations for the past 30 years. With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, the company has senior trusted professionals with a deep knowledge base in multiple field offices along the East Coast. The firm’s competitive fees are based on successfully completing transactions. For more information, please contact A Neumann & Associates at 732-872-6777.

