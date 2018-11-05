Autec Power Systems Has You Covered Through Fall and Winter

Power Supply products ready for winter and fall elements.

Waterproof and damp environment friendly power supply products.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, US, November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUTEC POWER SYSTEMS HAS YOU COVERED THROUGH WINTER OR FALL

Autec Power Supplies Suitable For the Challenging Demands of Seasonal Weather

Westlake Village, CA (November 5th, 2018) - Autec Power Systems announces the release of two power supply products ready to reliably power demanding product applications despite weather and environment. The "Leafy" LED Driver is robustly designed for outdoor LED lighting applications. This model is IP67 rated, UL Listed Class P/Type HL/TL and offered in 40W-400W models. Features include programmable output current, multiple dimming features; 0-10V/PWM/Timer/DALI/EMBEDDED DMX, and dim-to-off. The aluminum case is slim-line and linear.

In addition, "The Neptune", is Autec's IP68 rated industrial desktop power supply, appropriately named for it’s suitability for use in wet locations. This power supply is offered in 6W and 12W models and comes with a waterproof harness and NEMA 5 AC Cord and Plug.

Find more information along with product images, specs, and technical datasheets through the links below: https://autec.com/product/dtxxxls/ and https://autec.com/product/lwa-c-series/.

To learn more about these and other Autec products and the full catalogue with product information, visit www.autec.com.

About Autec Power Systems

Autec Power Systems designs and produces innovative power supply product solutions. As an American company founded in 1989, OEM hardware design engineers have come to rely on Autec Power Systems for efficient and reliable standard, modified, and custom power supply solutions. Corporate headquarters are located in Westlake Village, California, with manufacturing partner facilities based in other strategic global regions.

Autec Power Systems provides their power supply solutions and products directly to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and systems integrators. Customers can also get product support through global and regional franchised distributors, as well as through their network of national and regional manufacturer's representatives. Autec Power Systems products are globally recognized and found in the end-products of the world’s leading high-technology Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in computing, energy, industrial controls, medical, POS/Retail, security, smart-lighting, telecommunication, test instrumentation, wireless and other high-end applications.