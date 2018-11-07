Issued by MTS Management Group

Billboard Emerging Artist Releases New Single And Lyric Video

Matt Westin's "You Leave Me No Choice" single and lyric video are out now.

Pittsburgh-based country artist Matt Westin has released his new single and lyric video, "You Leave Me No Choice."

Matt Westin unleashes pure country gold in his debut album, 'Legacy”
— Skope Magazine

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Matt Westin unleashes pure country gold in his debut album, 'Legacy' - Skope Magazine

"Legacy' is clear, indisputable proof of why Matt Westin will land on so many Artists To Watch lists for the upcoming year" - Jamsphere Magazine

Matt Westin took a huge gamble. He placed an enormous bet on himself and went "all in" on his music career. The former engineer-turned-country singer is reaping the rewards of his poker face in the form of awards, radio airplay, critical acclaim and an appearance in the industry's prestigious "bible," Billboard Magazine.

Now, Matt is releasing his latest single and lyric video, "You Leave Me No Choice." The track is from his debut album, "Legacy" (MTS Records). Originally released in January 2018, the album was re-released by MTS in October, under their new distribution deal with AWAL. "Legacy" was produced by industry veteran Bryan Cole, and features performances from studio greats, Mike Brignardello (Blake Shelton, Big & Rich) on bass and Steve Hinson (Dolly Parton, Luke Bryan) on pedal steel.

Watch "You Leave Me No Choice" at https://youtu.be/83K24ifMsUI.

ABOUT MATT WESTIN: Matt Westin's first single, “Our Redneck of the Woods” reached the IndieWorld Country chart and the European Country Music Association charts. Matt was also on the Top 200 International Country Artists chart. His second single, “Farm Town” is still climbing several airplay charts. Matt is the 2018 International Music and Entertainment Association Male Country Artist of the Year. His Emerging Artists ad recently appeared in the October 10, 2018 issue of Billboard Magazine.

http://www.mattwestin.com
http://www.facebook.com/MattWestinMusic
http://www.twitter.com/matt_westin
https://open.spotify.com/album/3AwIOCjz6GZ1moyKt625cc

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
+1 412-445-5282
Matt Westin - "You Leave Me No Choice" lyric video

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

