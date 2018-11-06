Issued by MTS Management Group

Chart-Topping Folk Artist Signs With MTS For New Album Release

Kansas City's Bill Abernathy has released his new album, "Crossing Willow Creek"

Kansas City, MO folk/americana artist, Bill Abernathy has released his latest album, "Crossing Willow Creek." MTS Management Group will handle promotions.

Sometimes life gives you a second chance. I walked away from music for a myriad of reasons. Now, I've been given a second chance to pursue music, and I am really enjoying the ride!””
— Bill Abernathy

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone loves a good story about second-chances, and that’s exactly what Bill Abernathy’s story is all about. The Kansas City, Missouri resident began writing songs in his early teens. He played all through his school years, but then he stopped...Life took over.

Bill went about getting married, building a business career, and raising his children. After his kids graduated from school and started their careers, Bill picked up the guitar again and began trying to rekindle his love of music.

In 2017, Bill's album "Find A Way" reached #5 on the Roots Music Report Traditional Folk Albums chart, spending more than a year on the chart. His single, "Goodbye Will Never Come Again" reached #1 on the Traditional Folk Songs chart.

Now, Bill Abernathy's latest collection of songs, “Crossing Willow Creek” is available. The album is a mix of revamped songs from Bill's previous release, "Changes," a couple covers, and a brand new song. First single, “Cry Wolf” is hitting radio airwaves around the globe. Watch the lyric video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbTlsxjFuZ8.

Award-winning publicity and promotions firm, MTS Management Group will handle press for the release.

“Sometimes life is good to you and gives you a second chance. In my youth I walked away from music for a myriad of personal reasons. Now, I've now been given a second chance to pursue this thing we love called music, and I am really enjoying the ride!”

https://www.billabernathy.com/crossing-willow-creek
https://www.facebook.com/billabernathymusic/
https://twitter.com/bill_abernathy
https://open.spotify.com/album/4ZyeucH7iBLIQ9WFqVUKzX

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
+1 412-445-5282
email us here

Bill Abernathy - "Cry Wolf" Lyric Video

Press Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
+1 412-445-5282
Bill Abernathy

"Crossing Willow Creek" is available now

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

