Chart-Topping Folk Artist Signs With MTS For New Album Release

Kansas City's Bill Abernathy has released his new album, "Crossing Willow Creek"

Kansas City, MO folk/americana artist, Bill Abernathy has released his latest album, "Crossing Willow Creek." MTS Management Group will handle promotions.

Sometimes life gives you a second chance. I walked away from music for a myriad of reasons. Now, I've been given a second chance to pursue music, and I am really enjoying the ride!”” — Bill Abernathy

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone loves a good story about second-chances, and that’s exactly what Bill Abernathy’s story is all about. The Kansas City, Missouri resident began writing songs in his early teens. He played all through his school years, but then he stopped...Life took over.

Bill went about getting married, building a business career, and raising his children. After his kids graduated from school and started their careers, Bill picked up the guitar again and began trying to rekindle his love of music.

In 2017, Bill's album "Find A Way" reached #5 on the Roots Music Report Traditional Folk Albums chart, spending more than a year on the chart. His single, "Goodbye Will Never Come Again" reached #1 on the Traditional Folk Songs chart.

Now, Bill Abernathy's latest collection of songs, “Crossing Willow Creek” is available. The album is a mix of revamped songs from Bill's previous release, "Changes," a couple covers, and a brand new song. First single, “Cry Wolf” is hitting radio airwaves around the globe. Watch the lyric video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbTlsxjFuZ8.

Award-winning publicity and promotions firm, MTS Management Group will handle press for the release.

https://www.billabernathy.com/crossing-willow-creek

https://www.facebook.com/billabernathymusic/

https://twitter.com/bill_abernathy

https://open.spotify.com/album/4ZyeucH7iBLIQ9WFqVUKzX

Bill Abernathy - "Cry Wolf" Lyric Video