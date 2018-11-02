Exclusive interviews released from #milsocialmedia speakers US Army and Canadian Department of National Defense
Here is a snippet from their interviews:
Anthony O'Bryant, Deputy Army Digital Media Division, US Army
Tell us about you - what is your role in the defence / military social media environment and what perspective do you bring to the conference?
I currently manage the daily operations of the U.S. Army’s primary online platforms including the flagship website Army.mil, and the Army's official social media presences on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and others.
I am an experienced social media and web content manager, and have authored social media and website policies. I am one of the Army’s most experienced social media experts with more than a decade of building social media programs and advising leaders. I have managed and advised official accounts from garrisons, major commands to his current position at the Army headquarters.
Anthony will be speaking at the conference on day one on: Survival tips to Grow a Government Social Media Program
Lucy Ellis, Communication Advisor, Canadian Department of National Defense
As a key player in Social Media utilisation, what are the challenges you face personally and what do you see as challenges for the industry in general?
I think that the volume of information will always be the biggest challenge in the social media sphere. While there are sophisticated social media listening tools and platforms, we have not reached the stage of full artificial intelligence; there is still a lot that can slip through the cracks and go unnoticed. And, of course, online conversations can be heavily swayed and dominated by illegitimate sources. Social media users are growing weary of the near-constant state of distrust. With high-profile figures on both the political left and right warning
the public about disinformation, there’s a risk that all communications will be seen as disingenuous or tainted by the lack of general trust.
Lucy will be speaking on: Strategic Storytelling
• Incorporating social media into larger StratCom efforts
• The power of empathy during humanitarian and disaster relief operations
• Choosing effective language for different audiences
