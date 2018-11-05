Leads Generation Service Is Offering a 30 Days Free Trial of Service

LONDON, LONDON, UK, November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local marketing service, focused on US-based businesses is announcing that in celebration of its recent launch, registered businesses can get 30 days of free Lead generation campaign. The innovative services of PRBrics are centred around providing businesses with opportunities to expand and reach their target audience. PRBrics guarantees exposure through smart media distribution, media reach-out, social media user engagement and more, all aimed at improving the businesses’ local marketing campaigns.

US small and medium-sized businesses can now apply at PRBrics’ official website- https://prbrics.com/register/ and will receive the following benefits:

• Business news publication on over 400 high-authority news media outlets.

• Business submission to over 70 world-leading indexes, including Yahoo Business, Yelp and more.

• Business news delivery to relevant media outlets, journalists, influencers, and bloggers.

• Access to social media tools that allow businesses to observe the audience response, detect potential clients and monitor competitors.

• Notifications as soon as a customer leaves a review on one of the business listings.

• Detect and Engage service, through which services can be promoted to relevant social media groups and discussions.

The 30-day free trial starts from today and PRBrics is welcoming businesses from the USA, willing to benefit from the cutting-edge services for free. Registration is open at https://prbrics.com/register/. The team of PRBrics is excited and encourages business owners to try out the service.



About PRBrics:

PRBrics’ mission is to grant public visibility to your product, service and/or business, without which your success in the desired market is highly improbable. Our team understands how important it is to have stable and positive relationship with your customers, the future of your brand depends on. One primary way to gain it is through communicating your story to public opinion leaders, such as journalists, bloggers, and social media influencers. We are here to connect you to them and spread the word! We do way more than that, though.

