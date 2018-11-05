Brett Sutherlin Discusses “Online Conversion is Not as Hard as you Think!” at Automotive Attribution & Analytics Summit
Sutherlin will share how dealers can supercharge conversions on their websites through mobile optimizationPACIFIC PALISADES, CA, USA, November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fusionZONE Automotive, LLC, the automotive industry’s highest-performing dealer website solution, today announced that company founder and popular speaker, Brett Sutherlin, will present a session titled, Increasing Online Conversion is not as Hard as You Think!” at the upcoming Automotive Analytics & Attribution Summit in Palm Beach, FL.
In his presentation on Monday, November 19, at 3 pm, Sutherlin will share how dealers can supercharge conversions on their websites through mobile optimization.
“Some website companies and lead providers try to make dealers believe online car shoppers no longer fill out lead forms. Is this true? What has changed and why has this changed over time? Well, the mobile experience is flawed, and you are losing a majority of your customers right off the bat. Yup, 60% of all web traffic is now mobile, yet the average mobile bounce rate is 70%. To find out what this means to you as a dealer, and what to do about it, attend my session,” Sutherlin said.
Sutherlin founded fusionZONE Automotive in 2009 with his wife, Karen. Together, they have built fusionZONE into one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the automotive industry and the highest-performing dealer website solution.
fusionZONE dealers enjoy numerous competitive advantages and dominate their markets with advanced, all-inclusive digital marketing services packages that include SEO, Social Media Marketing, Google Ad Word Management, 24/7 Live Chat, Inventory Management Software, Hook Products, Micro-sites and Landing Pages. All this is along with unparalleled dealer support, including same day turn around on unlimited graphic requests and monthly digital marketing strategy meetings.
Commenting further on his upcoming session, Sutherlin stated, “How can you stop losing 60-80% of your consumers as soon as they visit our website from a mobile phone? Attend my session and I’ll tell you. See you there!”
About fusionZONE Automotive, LLC
fusionZONE Automotive offers automotive dealers the nation’s fastest, most cutting-edge customized and responsive websites. With the sole objective of driving website conversions and leads, fusionZONE Automotive websites help dealers sell more cars.
fusionZONE also offers complete, progressive digital marketing solutions, streamlining the digital process for dealerships of all sizes.
fusionZONE Automotive websites are designed to not only garner as much traffic as possible for dealer clients, but also to actively convert that traffic into leads and sales.
fusionZONE is based in Pacific Palisades, CA Lakeland, FL and Seattle, WA.
