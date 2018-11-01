Pigment International advisor, artist Ted Ellis selected for 400 Years of African American History Commission
Artist Ted Ellis brings focus on arts and culture as part of commemoration that extends to 2020
The Commission formed by Public Law 115-102 was signed into law on January 8, 2018. It established a Federal commission, to be administered by the NPS, to coordinate the 400-year anniversary in 2019 of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to the English colonies at Point Comfort, Virginia, on the site of what is now Fort Monroe National Monument.
The nomination noted that Ellis is a unique mix of artist and cultural historian who will fit seamlessly into this committee. He is currently a Master’s Degree candidate at Southern University in New Orleans pursuing a degree in Museum Studies. Most of all Ellis, a native of New Orleans, is passionate about his heritage, passionate about his community and passionate about his art.
“I am humbled and honored to be a part of this Commission,” said Ellis. “Throughout my career I have painted subjects that are representative of the many facets of American life as I know it. I was put here to record history and all aspects of American culture and heritage. My sole purpose has always been to educate through my art.”
Ellis is one of the 15 members of the Commission, appointed by the Secretary of the Interior, based on recommendations from governors, Members of Congress, civil rights and Historical Organizations, the Smithsonian Institution and private citizens. The Commission is tasked with planning, developing, and carrying out programs and activities throughout the United States to recognize and highlight the contributions of African Americans since 1619, and to encourage civic, patriotic, historical, educational, artistic, religious, economic, and other organizations to organize and participate in anniversary activities to expand understanding and appreciation of the contributions of African Americans.
The Commission will hold their first meeting within the next 30 days at Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton, Virginia and will be active through July 1, 2020.
About PIGMENT Intl.
[pig-muh nt] V. to acquire color]
PIGMENT-Intl ® is a multi-media arts collective promoting multicultural arts, culture and innovation. Pigment is about encouraging artistic cognitive dissonance. The creative process allows artists to capture contradictory ideas, concepts and impressions while encouraging conversation and introspection. Integral to the creative process are the curators who present the work, and collectors who share a belief in artistic expression. Pigment is about bringing those constituents together in a celebration of multi-cultural art. Follow Pigment, Int’l on FB and IG
