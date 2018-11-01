A Halloween Movie Night for a Safe Family Experience
Several non-profit organizations had booths and provided information about what they do for the community. This included Narconon Suncoast, Global Community Tennis, the Clearwater Community Learning Center and the Benevolution Foundation.
As guests arrived, they trick-or-treated at the Osceola Courtyard and through each of the Humanitarian Program Centers in Downtown Clearwater. The Scientology-supported Humanitarian Programs Centers are located on Fort Harrison Avenue and include the Florida chapters for United for Human Rights, The Way to Happiness Foundation, Foundation for a Drug-Free World, Criminon, the Citizen’s Commission on Human Rights, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers as well as the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center.
The event had activities for kids including a bouncy house, face painting and carnival games. There was a costume contest where guests won a trophy for having the best costume, most classic costume, best dance and others.
When the sun set, guests settled down in the Courtyard for an outdoor showing of Hotel Transylvania 3.
For more information about community events hosted by the Church of Scientology, please call (727) 467-6860 or email dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.
About the Church of Scientology:
The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.
