G Smart Community expects ETH price to rise again, as do other tech experts.
G Smart Community founder, Stan Bosman also boldly predicted the price of ETH to rise above the USD500 threshold by the end of the year and backed it up by also launching a special promotion.
Mr. Bosman is not alone in his assessment on the price hike in the ETH as many experts in the field of cryptocurrency also made similar predictions based on several factors, all pointing to a bullish market for the ETH.
Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group said “The price of Ethereum is predicted to increase significantly this year, and could hit $2,500 by the end of 2018 with a further increase by 2019 and 2020. This general upswing will be fueled by 3 main drivers. First, more and more platforms are using Ethereum as a means of trading. Second, the increased use of smart contracts by Ethereum. And third, the decentralization of cloud computing.”
Alexis Ohanian, Co-Founder of Reddit also noted “I’m most bullish about Ethereum simply because people are actually building on it. It’s still early days, but you know, we’ve got a few CryptoKitties.” He continued “At the end of the year, Ethereum will be at $1,500.”
As the G Smart Community continue to gain traction on its member base, ETH is also gaining investors confidence that the cryptocurrency will rise to the occasion and recapture its peak price of just below 1400USD and even surpass that figure.
As Brian Schuster, Head of Founder Solutions at Ark Capital LLC theorized, “What if you believe that Ethereum is less like one individual business and more like a store of value, like gold? This gives us a potential market capitalization of roughly $10 trillion, leading us to believe that the price of Ethereum might rise as high as $100,000 per coin. We might even go one step further and say that Ethereum is not like one asset, but an asset to replace all currency that exists.”
