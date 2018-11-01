L. Ron Hubbard's "Shadows from Boot Hill" Puts Guests in the Halloween Spirit at the Scientology Info Center
Guests attending the show enjoyed complimentary refreshments and a set of Halloween-themed songs including "Spooky Little Girl Like You," all performed by the theatre's producer and narrator Joanie Sigal.
The performers reenacted the eerie fantasy western story of "Shadows from Boot Hill" where the actors, lighting, sound effects and "living shadows" left the audience checking for their own shadows on their way out. "Boot Hill" is a 19th-century name for the burial ground of gunfighters or those who "died with their boots on."
One guest, Sophie, said "What a story! It actually gave me the chills when the ‘shadows' would come out and follow him around!" Michael, another guest exclaimed, "What a creative presentation! I loved it! These performances are always great!"
"The Wild West was actually full of ghost stories and superstition," said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Information Center and event organizer. "So “Shadows from Boot Hill” follows a rich history of storytelling and folklore."
The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre is a volunteer group founded in 2011. Their shows combine actors, costumes and sound effects, bringing the exciting pulp-fiction stories by L. Ron Hubbard to life.
L. Ron Hubbard was among the most prolific and popular writers of the Golden Age of Pulp Fiction. Indeed, between 1934 and 1940, some 140 L. Ron Hubbard tales appeared in the pages of legendary pulp magazines—with as many as three titles an issue and bylined under some fifteen pen names. With 19 New York Times bestsellers and more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, Mr. Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely read authors of our time.
The East Coast Theatre's next performance at the Information Center will be a rollicking adventure called, "River Driver" on Friday, November 30th completing their 2018 performance schedule.
The Scientology Information Center is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.
For more information about the theatre's next performance please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center
The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder.
