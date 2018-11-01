International Pageant Crowns Two Winners

There were 667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,848 in the last 365 days.

USA International 2018, Hailee Kurtz and Miss International Beauty 2018, Jacqueline Dang Crowned at the national pageant held in Newport Beach, California.

I'm so honored to be crowned USA International 2018 and I'm excited to bring awareness to various causes and using my "Crown for a Purpose" to make a difference through volunteer service.”
— Hailee Kurtz
COSTA MESA, CA, US, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miss International Beauty ® 2018 and USA International® 2018 was crowned at the national pageant held Saturday, September 1, 2018 in Newport Beach, California. Each titleholder received a $200.00 cash scholarship, crown, sash, trophy, and a crystal necklace. All contestants received a beautiful crown key chain, crystal bracelet and a skin care set from the pageant sponsor New Beginnings.

Contestants competed in 3 categories which included interview, evening gown and on-stage question. Miss International Beauty® 2018 – Jacqueline Dang and USA International® 2018 – Hailee Ann Kurtz walked across the stage to accept their crowns which marked their first steps on a journey representing women 18 – 30 years of age who are single, classy, confident and elegant.

Miss International Beauty® 2018 - Jacqueline Dang is a student at California State Long Beach University and is on the Dean’s List with a 3.8 GPA. She loves to travel, work out and is a freelance model. Her life ambition is to become a famous actress so that she can do more charity work and help others.

USA International ® 2018 – Hailee Ann Kurtz is a student at Fullerton College and is majoring in business. Her life ambition is to own and operate her own Senior Assisted Living facility and Senior Care business. Her awards include: Senior Care Award: 2018 Outstanding Caregiver of the Year Nominee, and Compassionate Caregiver for the month of November 2017.

First runner-up was Lubna Kabir, second runner-up was Maribel Lopez, third runner-up was Lauren Mangiapane, and fourth runner-up was MaKena Duda.

2018 Special Award Winners:
Elegance Award – Nicole Day
International Spirit – MaKena Duda
Woman of Distinction – Maribel Lopez
Daniel Pham Photogenic Award – Jacqueline Dang
Louise Madlin Community Service Award – Lubna Kabir and Gabrielle Alexander

The Ms. America Pageant is a California corporation that currently runs the Miss International Beauty®, USA International®, Ms. America®, Ms. International™, Ms. America® International and Miss Pacific U.S.™ contests. Based in Costa Mesa, California, the Corporation is owned by Susan Jeske who is the CEO. Miss International Beauty® and USA International® are a registered federal trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Washington DC.

* Miss International Beauty® – Registration Number: 4304783
* USA International® – Registration Number: 4304784

