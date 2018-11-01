International Pageant Crowns Two Winners
USA International 2018, Hailee Kurtz and Miss International Beauty 2018, Jacqueline Dang Crowned at the national pageant held in Newport Beach, California.
Contestants competed in 3 categories which included interview, evening gown and on-stage question. Miss International Beauty® 2018 – Jacqueline Dang and USA International® 2018 – Hailee Ann Kurtz walked across the stage to accept their crowns which marked their first steps on a journey representing women 18 – 30 years of age who are single, classy, confident and elegant.
Miss International Beauty® 2018 - Jacqueline Dang is a student at California State Long Beach University and is on the Dean’s List with a 3.8 GPA. She loves to travel, work out and is a freelance model. Her life ambition is to become a famous actress so that she can do more charity work and help others.
USA International ® 2018 – Hailee Ann Kurtz is a student at Fullerton College and is majoring in business. Her life ambition is to own and operate her own Senior Assisted Living facility and Senior Care business. Her awards include: Senior Care Award: 2018 Outstanding Caregiver of the Year Nominee, and Compassionate Caregiver for the month of November 2017.
First runner-up was Lubna Kabir, second runner-up was Maribel Lopez, third runner-up was Lauren Mangiapane, and fourth runner-up was MaKena Duda.
2018 Special Award Winners:
Elegance Award – Nicole Day
International Spirit – MaKena Duda
Woman of Distinction – Maribel Lopez
Daniel Pham Photogenic Award – Jacqueline Dang
Louise Madlin Community Service Award – Lubna Kabir and Gabrielle Alexander
The Ms. America Pageant is a California corporation that currently runs the Miss International Beauty®, USA International®, Ms. America®, Ms. International™, Ms. America® International and Miss Pacific U.S.™ contests. Based in Costa Mesa, California, the Corporation is owned by Susan Jeske who is the CEO. Miss International Beauty® and USA International® are a registered federal trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Washington DC.
* Miss International Beauty® – Registration Number: 4304783
* USA International® – Registration Number: 4304784
