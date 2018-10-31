ISHM Selects Michael Bearak, CSHM, CSMP for the 2018 Excellence in EHS Management Award
At its annual awards dinner, held in Houston, TX, ISHM was pleased to present Michael Bearak the Excellence in EHS Management Award.WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Michael:
Born and raised in Chicago, IL, Michael began his college education at the University of Oregon before transferring to Winthrop University, outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. Michael is currently the Environmental Safety and Health, C-TPAT/Customs Compliance and Security Manager for Lear Corporation’s Kenansville, North Carolina site. His career spans 25 years so far, starting with aquatics safety and eventually transitioning into comprehensive workplace. However, most people who know him say that workers’ compensation management is his strong suit. Michael says he is blessed to do something he loves and believes that his career choice is so incredible because he gets paid to do something that fascinates him.
Currently, he and his wife, Jamie—along with their daughters Mary Claire (12) and Ramsey (1)—call Wilmington, North Carolina home. Michael’s family is most important to him, and they all share a love of the beach, football, movies, good food and the greatest friends. When time permits, he enjoys being behind the camera lens and tinkering on projects around the house. Another one of Michael’s hobbies includes reading the newspaper and a good book. Throughout his career, he has lived according to the principle that, at its basic level, safety is all about people—and they are the ones that make it effective.
Larry Curtis, CEO of ISHM, said that he has known Michael for several years and is very pleased with his selection.
Pinki Wood, Chair of ISHM, said Mr. Bearak was selected because of his dedication to safety, his forward thinking and his drive to improve the safety culture for his company. Well Done!
Additionally, Larry wishes to personally thank the following corporate sponsors for making this award possible.
Roof Engineering Corp, Mancomm, Hourigan Construction Corp, Wood Safety Consultants and Columbia Southern University.
About the Institute for Safety and Health Management
The Institute for Safety and Health Management is the premier credentialing organization founded to promote the establishment of standards and recognition of safety and risk management professionals. Through the ISHM’s certification programs,it promotes the advancement of safety management through the application of management principles and the integration of safety into all levels and activities of management.
