Apple Self Storage Presents Santa's Secret Storage
Store your Christmas gifts for free with Santa's Secret Storage.
For the 4th year running, Apple Self Storage has the perfect place to hide your Christmas gifts with Santa's Secret Storage. It's super convenient, easy to use, and most importantly its free! Direct your postage and courier deliveries to one of our 29 locations and we'll hold them for free up until December 24th. As a family-owned company of storage experts, we’re offering this service as our holiday gift from our family to yours.
“We’re so excited to be offering this amazing service again this year. The ability to shop online and not have to manage your schedule to be home to accept courier deliveries - or risk leaving those new Christmas presents on your porch is something that we’ve been offering to customers of Apple Self Storage for years, but during the Christmas season, it’s exciting to be able to open it up not only for our customers but for anybody. It’s our little way of trying to help busy Canadians, and keep prying eyes and fingers out of their Christmas surprises!” -David Allan
For more details visit our website or call a location near you and start hiding your gifts now, because Santa doesn't deliver until Christmas.
WHY HIDE MY GIFTS WITH SANTA'S SECRET STORAGE?
1. We have the space, you don’t.
2. Arrange a delivery for any time during the day, even when you're not around.
3. Your kids won’t find their presents early.
4. There’s no chance your spouse might have to sign for their own gift.
MORE ABOUT APPLE SELF STORAGE
Known for having the best managed self storage facilities in Canada, Apple Self Storage strives to deliver a genuine and authentically great storage experience across every one of its 33 facilities. The family-owned company has established close bonds with the communities in which it operates through regular pursuit of opportunities to assist organizations that enrich them. It has done so since their very first facility opened in 1974. Apple Self Storage is actively looking to expand their third party management platform as well as expanding through acquisitions and new developments.
