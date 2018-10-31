Promote, Engage, and Grow with Tommy Swanhaus's Mobile Marketing
Tommy Swanhaus, a leader in mobile marketing is helping companies succeed and have big growth through his text message marketing.
Tommy Swanhaus is now utilizing his marketing expertise and prior mobile phone experience as a consultant specializing in mobile marketing or text messaging communication. He has recently joined the Connecticut-headquartered company SenText Solutions as a mobile marketing consultant. SenText is a mobile marketing company that, in simple terms, uses text messaging to communicate with a client's clientele and customers and to grow their business.
Mr. Swanhaus will be partnering with small businesses, franchises and large corporations throughout Arkansas and Texas, along with organizations all over the United States. SenText, which has an easy-to-use platform and does over nine million text messages a month, has clients in every type of business. The clients range from big global companies, such as McDonald's and Subway, to small mom-and-pop restaurants, clothing stores, merchants, etc.
Tommy Swanhaus says, "Text message marketing is simple and it works and, according to Forbes, 99 percent of texts are read within five minutes, plus it's 100 percent spam-free." Text message marketing is perfect to increase consumer engagement and a business' consumer database with such text message advertising techniques as Text to Win, where a consumer texts two words to be entered in a random drawing and the client chooses the prizes. Mr. Swanhaus says, "Clients use our platform in numerous ways, such as Text to Join, Text to Donate, Links to Social, Photos or Video, etc. Some food or restaurant clients use text messages to promote their online ordering, delivery or reservation provider links, while other clients use Text Message Marketing for sales, promotions, surveys and VIP rewards."
The use of text message marketing goes on and on with such things as promo codes to increase trackable sales online, instant lead generation, a way to build reviews, event reminders and more. Tommy Swanhaus says, "The best part about our text message platform is that with one single text, you can reach your entire customer base instantly and start getting engagement with your customers in only a few minutes. It is the most efficient and effective way to do one-to-one communication. It no doubt gives you the best bang for your dollar or return on investment."
With an opt-in approach, SenText's platform is completely legal and compliant while other services may not be. The success of the text message platform is based around three key pillars: Promote and garner subscribers; Engage and send out offers and announcements; and Response where businesses see an increase in traffic, sales and clients.
Tommy Swanhaus ends by saying, "When I partner with a company, I treat that business as if it was my own business. Being an entrepreneur, I understand and can relate to these business owners. I understand what these owners have invested, in terms of financial investments, sweat equity and the emotional rollercoaster they go through to get their business to where it is today. Being in their situation before, I wish that I had this text messaging service when I was trying to grow my businesses. I truly believe my text messaging service I offer is a no-brainer if a merchant of any size wants to grow their business online or offline. Why wouldn't you partner with me?"
