Keynote speaker announced for the Big Five Board Awards 2018

Nominations open for Big Five Board Awards 2018

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Africa Petroleum Club is delighted to announce Paul Eardley-Taylor, Head: Oil and Gas, Southern Africa, Standard Bank, Johannesburg as their keynote speaker for the Big Five Board Awards, along with their guest of honour, Lynda Chalker, Baroness Chalker of Wallasey, President of the Royal Geographical Society, Founder & President, Africa Matters, London.

You are cordially invited to register for the Big Five Board Awards on 22 November, 2018, an unrivalled evening of networking for Africa's leading oil and gas companies and senior executives in a reception-style event for these long-respected and annual accolades. Awarded since 1997 and with over 100 recipients to date, the Big Five Board Awards enter an incredible 22nd year. The event supports the plight of African wildlife and aims to raise funds for various conservation projects on the African Continent with a charity auction, held at the evening reception.

Date: Thursday November 22, 2018

Location: Royal Institution, 21 Albermarle St, W1S 4BS, London, map

Time: 18:00 -22:00

Registration Fee: £150.00 + VAT

Terms and Conditions Apply - Places limited and Right of Admission Reserved

Big Five Board Awards Categories 2018

- Distinguished Individual Contribution to the African Industry - Elephant

- Corporate Contribution to African Petroleum & Excellence - Lion

- Best Independent Player In Africa - Leopard

- Best African National Oil Company - Rhino

- Best Service & Supply Company - Buffalo

- Special Award: Africa's Oil Legend 2018

Nominate Now for the Big Five Board Awards 2018

Terms of Nomination

1. There is no charge to make a nomination.

2. Award winners must attend the Big Five Board Awards 2018 in person to accept.

3. If the winner is unable to attend, they must nominate a substitute.

4. All attendees, including Award Winners will be charged the registration fee.

5. Companies and individuals can self-nominate.

6. Each nomination may only select one Award category.

7. The Award judges reserve the right to reclassify a nomination to a different category.

8. Nominations strictly close at midnight on the 1 November 2018.

9. Winners will be announced at the Big Five Board Awards 2018.



Event Program

18:00

Opening - President's Remarks, Gayle Meikle, President, Africa Petroleum Club, CEO, Frontier Communications

18:05 Setting the Scene, the Big Five Board Awards, Paul Dailly, Independent, previously SVP Kosmos Energy, Dallas

18:45 Keynote Speaker, Paul Eardley-Taylor, Head: Oil and Gas, Standard Bank Group speaking on Mozambique, Supplying Gas to the World?

19:15 Guest of Honour: Communities & Wildlife Conservation, Lynda Chalker, Baroness Chalker of Wallasey, President of the Royal Geographical Society, Founder & President, Africa Matters, London

19:30 Charity Auction

20:00 Networking Reception



The Africa Petroleum Club welcomes Members, Patrons and Sponsors as a means to join our exclusive network dedicated to Africa and its exploration industry. Your company will have an increased global exposure via our prestigious Club to promote yourselves to the industry. Your company will have an increased global exposure via our prestigious Club to promote yourselves to the industry by being associated with our events and first-class networking.

