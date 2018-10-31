Global Industrial Wireless Devices Market is Forecasted to Reach USD 24.6 Billion by 2025
Market Research Reports Inc.
The global Industrial Wireless Devices market is valued at USD 8.5Bn in 2017 and will reach USD 24.6Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2018-25.LEWES, DELAWARE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Industrial Wireless Devices market status and forecast, categorizes the global Industrial Wireless Devices market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Industrial process automation technology is one of the key technologies with the most rapid development, the most extensive application and the most obvious benefit. While, industrial wireless network technology is one of the hot spots in the field of industrial automation. Internationally, the industrial wireless network communication standards which have aroused widespread concern in the world mainly include Wireless HART, ISA100.11a and WIA-PA. This report counts industrial wireless product (hardware & software) and service for factory automation.
In this study, the market for Industrial Wireless Devices consumption divided into five geographic regions: In North America, total Industrial Wireless Devices accounted for 30.96 %. In the Europe, total Industrial Wireless Devices accounted for 38.36 %. The market in Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Devices accounted for 26.22 %, in Japan 4.28%, in South America 2.56 % and in Middle East and Africa 2.13 %.
Worldwide, Chemical, oil & gas and Pulp & Paper industry was the largest three consumer of Industrial Wireless Devices which is responsible for about 38.80 percent of Industrial Wireless Devices consumption in 2017. The remaining 61.20 percent was consumed for Electric Power, Water & Wastewater, Metallurgy & Mining, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Biotech and among others.
The major players covered in this report
>> Emerson
>> Honeywell International
>> Siemens
>> ABB
>> GE
>> Eaton
>> Cisco
>> Yokogawa Electric
>> Rockwell Automation
>> Advantech
>> Arris
Pre-Order your report copy from https://www.marketresearchreports.com/mrrpb5/global-industrial-wireless-devices-sales-market-report-2018
The study objectives of this report are:
>> To analyze and study the global Industrial Wireless Devices sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
>> To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
>> Focuses on the key Industrial Wireless Devices players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
>> Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
>> To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
>> To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
>> To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
>> To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
>> To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
>> To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
>> To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse more related reports: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/search/site/Wireless%20Devices
Browse other reports from Industry and Manufacturing Segment at: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/industry-manufacturing
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products and latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+13027037787
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn