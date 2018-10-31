Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers Medical Director Elected Fellow of the American College of Phlebology

Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that Medical Director has been elected a Fellow of the American College of Phlebology (ACPh).

TAMPA, FL, USA, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that Medical Director and CEO, Christopher Pittman, M.D., FACPh, has been elected a Fellow of the American College of Phlebology (ACPh). Fellows of the American College of Phlebology (FACPh) are recognized for their substantial commitment and contribution to the specialty of venous disease treatment and care; shown through volunteerism, authored publications, education, years of practice, leadership and other qualifications that lead to the advancement of vein care. Fellows go through a rigorous screening process, are elected by the Board of Directors, and awarded the prestigious “FACPh” designation.

Christopher Pittman, M.D., FACPh, is a nationally recognized expert and thought leader on health care policy and politics, medical economics, medical informatics, and health information technology. He currently serves as Medical Director and CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers and Managing Director of Health Performance Specialists. Dr. Pittman serves on the Board of Directors of the American College of Phlebology and is the ACPh Delegate to the American Medical Association. He previously served on the Executive Committee of the American College of Phlebology Foundation and the Board of Governors of the Florida Medical Association and is Past President of the Florida Medical Association Political Action Committee (FMA PAC) and Past President of the Hillsborough County Medical Association.

“The ACPh is the United States’ largest physician organization dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of venous and lymphatic disease. I am humbled and excited to be elected by my esteemed colleagues as Fellow of the American College of Phlebology,” said Dr. Chris Pittman, Medical Director and CEO of Vein911®.

About Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

Vein911® is a leading provider of both medical and cosmetic vein care including varicose veins, ankle swelling, restless legs, night cramps, venous leg ulcers, and cosmetically disturbing veins of the hands, face and legs. Our world-class vein treatment centers offer state of the art technology within elegant and comfortable surroundings and a family atmosphere. Our non-surgical medical procedures include VenaCure EVLT Endovenous Laser Treatment, VenefitTM procedure using ClosureFast Endovenous Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy which is the future of vein care available today at Vein911®. Our cosmetic procedures include Visual Sclerotherapy, the gold standard treatment for spider veins, and VeinGogh, an immediately effective treatment for facial veins. Vein911® is the varicose vein and spider vein treatment center of choice for physicians and their patients who are experiencing vein disease. Our vein treatment centers are conveniently located throughout the Tampa Bay area and are led by board-certified vein care specialist physicians.