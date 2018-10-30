Market Domination Business Planning and Strategy Meeting - “Real Disruption: The Big Ideas Disrupting Real Estate”

REMAX TITANIUM 2018 Q4 TITANIUM CONFERENCE

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titanium Real Estate Network – Rudy Kusuma Home Selling Team - The Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is pleased to announce their three-day 2018 Q4 Titanium Conference which took place on October 22 to 24, 2018. It was attended by different real estate professionals who want to interact with the Titanium Real Estate Network and learn from various speakers regarding about the RBID Home Selling System.

Essential key points that were discussed during the conference were:

- Strategy to tackle today’s real estate market shift

- In-depth discussion about VIP Buyers and Sellers Benefit System

- Mastermind and empower our team members excellent ways to survive and thrive

They are also proud that the following guests were invited to speak about some crucial topics in the real estate industry:

- Panel of Leadership Team - RBID Home Selling System

- Panel of Titanium Vendors - How our partnerships benefit our clients and agents

- Randy Brewer - Author of the award-winning book, “Finding My Voice”

- Pamela J. Strickland - Compliance Director

- Paul P. Cheng - Legal Counsel Attorney

- Coach Kristin Stampini - Panel of Multiple Net Six-Figure Income

- Coach Jackie Leavenworth - Pricing Strategy and Negotiation

According to Rudy L. Kusuma, the Founder of Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, “we are currently in the state of the fast-paced marketplace, and every effort should be made by stakeholders to adapt to its constant change.”

He also added, “depending on how you perceive this reality, it can either be an opportunity for your growth or an enemy that will hinder you to succeed. As you continue to keep up with the challenges, you have to take advantage of every chance if you want to thrive - not just to survive.” It is worth noting that his contribution to the real estate market leads him to be recognized as the Top Producer Team Leader of the Month for three consecutive years.

If real estate professionals aim to gain a sustainable role in this industry, Mr. Kusuma provides insights on how to do so. He stated, “they have to shift and focus their mindset to new and more creative strategies despite the changes happening in the marketplace. Let us leave the traditional ways of performing in the real estate field, instead, be innovative.”

For several years, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has been serving different areas such as Los Angeles County, Orange County, and San Gabriel Valley. If you can see a bright future in any of these states, Rudy and his team are always ready to find the best home locations that are tailored to your style and family’s needs. They were able to hold over $100 million real estate transactions that lead them to be recognized as one of the key players in the industry. Several awards he received showed his undying effort to create sustainable development.

