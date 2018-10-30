Seniors Across the Nation Participate in "Art for Life": CareRite Centers Shares Value of Therapeutic Recreation

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,878 in the last 365 days.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareRite Centers was proud to showcase the 2018 Art for Life Campaign across their network in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. Each CareRite community encouraged residents, family members, and team members to participate in this therapeutic recreational program.

Culminating in art for life showcases throughout the network, each center hosted a community class and reception, offering all participants bragging rights to their beautiful pieces of imagination and creativity. The winning submissions from each CareRite Center nationwide are to be used for the company’s national 2019 network calendar.

This year’s theme, “Mind, Body and Spirit: Healing through Art” resonated throughout the network, allowing all participants the opportunity to not only share their creative talents, but also to engage in intergenerational programming with the young minds and future leaders in the community. This annual campaign continues in an effort to promote creative thinking and enrichment through artistic endeavors.

Flexing the creative muscles, along with gaining physical and mental strength, is an important pillar of the CareRite network, understanding that relaxation techniques and modes of expression are proven in helping to empower residents. Within the Art for Life campaign, the use of intergenerational programming assists in bridging the gap between age and youth, building and strengthening the connection of growing and healing together through communication and expression.

CareRite Centers is a dynamic healthcare organization with skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. CareRite Centers’ mission is to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for our communities’ Rehabilitation and Nursing needs, in a soothing, tranquil and state-of-the-art environment.

For more information on the Art for Life program, please contact Ashley Romano, National Director of Patient Experience / Research Development.

