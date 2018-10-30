Team NuVision’s 2018 Home Buyer Fair Had a Successful Run Last Saturday at Hilton San Gabriel, Los Angeles, California

Rudy Kusuma Home Selling Team 2018 Home Buyers Fair

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titanium Real Estate Network - Rudy Kusuma Home Selling Team – Home buyers, homeowners, and real estate investors from all over California attended the 2018 Home Buyer Fair this October 20, Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm at Hilton and San Gabriel, Los Angeles, California. The event was open to the general public, and whoever is interested to know the current status of the real estate market and this year, it had a very successful run.

In this year’s third quarter event, the topic was the expected shift of the Southern California housing market in favor to the buyers. The current real estate landscape in Southern California shows that home buyers have the edge in finding the best properties available in the market today. Rudy Kusuma’s home selling team spearheaded the event to ensure the home buyers can take advantage of this edge.

Rudy Kusuma Home Selling Team, also known as Team NuVision, held the fair so that potential homebuyers can learn about their home buying process. The team helped potential home buyers to become familiar with the process so they can finally purchase their dream house without complications. The team brought diverse guest speakers in the event to assist home buyers.

The guest speakers include lenders, attorneys, and representatives from the national hazard disclosure and home warranty association. These are people who helped the potential homebuyers who were there at the event to avoid the usual complications during the home buying process. With their assistance, many home buyers can now have an easier time to buy their dream house.

Along with helping home buyers with the home buying process, Team NuVision also announced their RBID Homes System in the 2018 Home Buyer Fair. The team also shared tips on the home buying process, one of which include how their RBID Homes system can help them get access to hard-to-find homes and properties.

With Team NuVision’s RBID Homes system, home buyers can have access to homes and property categories such as Foreclosures, Unlisted Properties, Bank Owned Properties, Corporate Owned Homes, Builder Closeouts, Property Exchanges, Divorce Sales, Distress Sales, New Construction, as well as highly motivated sellers where they can find homes with huge deals.

During the event, Team NuVision also helped buyers in how their service can help them research and locate properties that are not readily available online. Now that the Southern California housing market is shifting to their advantage, home buyers must take advantage and get access to the best properties. With that, Team NuVision provides their assistance as one of the best home selling teams.

About TITANIUM REAL ESTATE NETWORK - Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team:

The Titanium Real Estate Network, also known as Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team, is a real estate company dedicated to assisting consumers to find the best property deals. The Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team specializes in aiding clients during the real estate process, encouraging them to take charge and get access to the best properties on sale in the market.

