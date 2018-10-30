ITsavvy Introduces Comprehensive Managed Wireless Solution to Maximize Efficiency

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL. , U.S., October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing IT products and technology solutions providers, just introduced a comprehensive Managed Wireless Solution. Vendor agnostic, the company is certified to work with wireless devices from all major manufacturers including: Cisco/Meraki, Aruba, Aerohive, Mojo Networks, Ruckus and NETGEAR.

Managing and securing a private wireless network, while also enabling a wireless layer with a quality end-user experience requires attention to detail and substantial resources to implement and maintain. Wireless solutions also require configuration adjustments and firmware updates. All of this could be a full-time job for one or more employees. That’s where ITsavvy comes in.

With extensive expertise in architecting wireless networks, both public and private, from inception through completion, ITsavvy is an established leader in wireless system design and management, advanced wireless survey capabilities, and wireless implementation services. The addition of savvyGuard Managed Wireless completes the comprehensive wireless offering.

Through 24/7 dedicated monitoring and remote/onsite support, savvyGuard Managed Wireless gives users peace of mind knowing that both the guest network and the corporate network are always functioning as designed.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “The average organization spends a significant amount of time maintaining and troubleshooting the wireless network. This is a waste of resources that would be better leveraged elsewhere. Our Managed Wireless Solution eliminates that burden and ensures efficient operation.”

With an increase in competition, many organizations are evolving into technology-dependent hubs designed to improve their clients’ experience and drive client loyalty. For these organizations, ITsavvy’s expertly managed wireless solution is instrumental in attracting, engaging and retaining clients, while enhancing employee productivity.

The ability or inability to connect can be the difference between closing a sale or walking away empty handed. ITsavvy’s seamless wireless solution gives organizations’ employees the freedom and confidence to work anywhere in their facility on any device; creating and fostering a highly efficient environment that delivers better results.

The addition of savvyGuard Managed Wireless rounds out ITsavvy’s savvyGuard portfolio.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.

