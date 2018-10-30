COBRA LEGAL SOLUTIONS CONTINUES TO EXPAND GLOBAL FOOTPRINT
Cobra introduces its Document Review Center of Excellence in Austin, Texas
Cobra has responded to the growing demand for accurate and efficient domestic review from its clients with a state-of-the-art facility complete with CCTV cameras, biometric access and ISO 9001 and 27001 compliant systems and infrastructure.
“Cobra has grown to manage the demand that our clients require utilizing the exceptional legal talent in the Austin community.” said Candice Corby, CEO of Cobra Legal Solutions, “Now more than ever, Cobra is poised to provide scalable discovery solutions to our clients across the country.”
In addition to the Austin facility, Cobra also maintains operations in Boise, New York City, Knoxville, Denver, Portland with data centers in Austin and Chicago along with a managed review facility and data center in Chennai, India.
About Cobra Legal Solutions
Cobra empowers corporations and law firms by providing experienced and highly-skilled professionals, ISO certified processes, and industry-leading technologies to revolutionize the delivery of legal, information, and technology management services and support strategies. Decades of expertise in litigation, technology and information management services equips Cobra with the unique ability to propose agile and strategic solutions that respond to client’s current requirements and foresee future challenges.
