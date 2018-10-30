Lockdowel Drawer Slides Pass Testing Required by WI and AWI

Lockdowel Drawer Slides have passed required testing by AWI and WI.

Lockdowel Snap-in Drawer Slides have passed rigorous testing required by the Woodwork Institute and Architectural Woodwork Institute

You've done all the slide tests… and far exceeded all requirements...” — Ed Leach, Integrity Testing Laboratories Laboratory Director

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lockdowel Inc. announces the company’s snap-in drawer slides were recently tested by Integrity Testing

Laboratories and have passed all ANSI/BIFMA testing requirements for hardware as specified by the Woodwork Institute (WI) and the Architectural Woodwork Institute (AWI). In a written statement by Ed Leach, Laboratory Manager for Integrity Testing Laboratories, he writes: “You've done all the slide tests… and far exceeded all requirements...”

The testing included 50,000 cycle testing with a 100 lb load and extendable member testing of the Lockdowel undermount soft close, sidemount soft close, and three-piece sidemount drawer slides.

Lockdowel won the 2017 AWFS Visionary Award for its snap-in drawer slides because they require no tools or screws, and installation time is three times faster than conventional drawer slides. With CNC routed slots allowing for perfect alignment, drawer adjustment is minimal.

To see Lockdowel Drawer Slide installation demonstrations visit the company’s assembly videos:

-Undermount Drawer Slide Assembly:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rulJd75Xmqk

-Sidemount Drawer Slide Assembly:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aor0D3-AEi0

Lockdowel Drawer Slides can be ordered from the company's online catalog at: www.lockdowel.com

About Lockdowel

Lockdowel provides simple manufacturing, assembly, and installation

solutions for cabinets, furniture, closets, and architectural millwork.

Patent pending. Lockdowel 41920 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538 ,

(650) 477-7112 www.lockdowel.com

Lockdowel Undermount Drawer Slide Installation