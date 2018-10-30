Image One USA Announces Franchise Growth Plans for Texas
On the heels of Dallas franchise launch, expanding commercial cleaning brand looking for owner-operators across Austin, Houston and San Antonio regions
The franchise is actively seeking entrepreneurs who are interested in owning a rewarding, always-in-need business model.
“We’ve successfully taken our concept from a regional cleaning franchise covering the Chicago area to a growing national brand, most recently with the launch of our franchise in Dallas,” said Image One President and Co-Founder Tim Conn. “As economic growth continues across Texas, we’ve made key regions within this state core areas for expansion. We’re prepared to invest our resources into building the franchise with the right owner-operators in the region.”
-- Commercial Cleaning Franchise Poised for Growth
Franchising since 2011 and with a corporate headquarters in the Chicago suburbs, Image One launched a new franchise affiliate program in 2015 to further expand the franchise nationwide. Since then, the franchise has added owners in regions across the country, including in Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando.
Image One provides necessary training, tools and support to help franchise affiliates build their business, including teaching franchisees the latest cleaning techniques and empowering them with insights on best-in-class equipment and technology. Ongoing training is delivered both at Image One’s corporate headquarters and onsite at existing client locations to ensure that franchisees continue to grow their own businesses.
-- Veteran Friendly Franchise Opportunity
The franchise provides special incentives for veterans who join their system. Veterans choose the program that is right for them: They can either receive 20 percent off the franchise fee, $5,000 per month in guaranteed business for a year, or a no-interest loan to finance their franchise. In fact, Image One’s Dallas franchise owner, Ash Gawande, is an Air Force military veteran who then spent 20 years working in the business world in telecommunications and project management before launching his own business this year as an Image One franchisee.
Regardless of background, Image One’s goal is to help people become their own boss. With a starting investment among the lowest in the entire franchise industry, Image One owners can live out their business ownership dreams as an experienced group of commercial cleaning executives guide them every step of the way.
-- How to Start
The cost to open an Image One franchise ranges from $15,000 to $50,000 depending on down payment — the company offers an in-house financing option for qualified candidates — along with equipment purchased and other factors. Startup costs are among the most affordable in the franchise industry compared to other service opportunities.
Opportunities are available in areas across the United States. Visit http://imageoneusa.com and fill out the franchise inquiry form or call 800-223-1985 for more information.
About Image One:
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review.
Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has nearly 100 commercial cleaning franchise locations across the Midwest and Southeast, including Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide.
For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com.
